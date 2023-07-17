Rest YEEZYs (For Now): Kim’s Back in Nikes

While the YEEZYs were away, Kim Kardashian brought her Nikes out to play.

The Kris Jenner-proclaimed leader of the Kardashian-Jenner clan was on her motherly duties recently, attending North West's basketball game and delivering yet another cozy mom flex in the same breath.

Kim kept things pretty lowkey in an all-black outfit, including a few subtle brand flexes like the Hood by Air shirt tied around her waist and the Martine Rose Barnsley hat fitted over her braided ponytails.

For footwear, the SKIMS CEO surprisingly wasn't wearing her usual mom shoes (slash sneaky link footwear), her un-give-up-able YEEZYs.

Instead, Kim busted out a pair of Nike Air Max 95s — yes, Nikes — specifically Kim Jones' collaborative pairs in "Total Orange" from 2021.

YEEZYs, you can rest for now. Kim's back in Nikes.

The last time we saw Kim in Nikes was in 2022 when she posted a gym selfie in another Nike Air Max 95s (safe to say we know what her favorite Air Max is).

Many thought the Nike moment was shade towards her ex-husband Ye (Kanye West), YEEZY founder and former adidas collaborator who, at the time, was involved in a whirlwind romance with Julia Fox — and threatening Kim's then-fling Pete Davidson at the same time.

Indeed, it was a lot to — if we may — keep up with this Kardashian and Ye last year.

Now, after seeing Kim in the 95s again, it seems she's just an appreciator of the silhouette, much like her peers Hailey Bieber and even Terry Crews.

Makes sense. The culturally-iconic Nike Air Max 95 is having quite a moment this year. In addition to a heap of revived colorways and fresh general releases, the 95s received a spin by Corteiz, resulting in three collaborative pairs, which each saw fast online sellouts and packed-out in-person releases.

Plus, it's hard not to love the shoe, regarded for its distinctive, slightly chunky look and signature gradient designs on top of its top-notch quality and comfort. In short, it's truly a classic.

It's no wonder Kim can't seem to resist the 95 craze — either that or she's not over last year's shenan-YE-gans.