Highsnobiety
Salehe Bembury's Debut Clarks Collab Is Upon Us

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers
Clarks Originals
1 / 3

This was first posted on October 14, 2022, and updated on January 10, 2023.

Is Salehe Bembury collaborating with Clarks? Yes. Is it a Wallabee? Absolutely not.

The silhouette in question is most definitely not that of a Wallabee, but instead a new style that looks to take inspiration from the Clarks Lugger, a design first released in the ‘80s.

Reworked by Bembury to form a fresh take on the silhouette, the shoe looks to be arriving in three fuzzy colorways of red, green, and grey, with laces slouched to one side and sitting atop a slightly enlarged crepe sole.

Following an initial tease of his IG back in October, Bembury has now revealed a release date of January 20, 2023 (9am PST), which will see the shoe land exclusively at beaspunge.

2023 looks to be starting as busy as 2022 ended for Clarks following link-ups with VANDYTHEPINK and ex-Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, to name only a few, towards the end of the year.

As we know, Bembury isn’t one for resting. Following on from the release of yet another pair of Pollex Clogs with Crocs and a link-up with Vans, the designer doesn’t tend to hang about when it comes to dropping his works on quick succession, so don’t expect to have to wait too long to see what's next for the designer following the Lugger release.

Tayler Willson
Tayler Willson
