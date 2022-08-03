Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Salehe Bembury Steps Into the Vans Side of Town

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Brand: Spunge x Vault by Vans

Model: Authentic

Release Date: August 4

Buy: Be a Spunge's website and Vans' web store

Editor’s Notes: Salehe Bembury has officially gone off the wall (not literally).

Bembury shakes hands with Vans for an inaugural linkup that the designer's calling "the organic beginning of something special."

Under his Spunge imprint, Bembury tackles the Authentic shoe model with the skate company's premium collaborative line, Vault by Vans.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

First teased in May 2021, Bembury's Spunge x Vault by Vans Authentic sneaker follows the vibe of his Crocs collab by placing the designer's signature fingerprint concept on the shoe's canvas upper.

The Spunge x Vault by Vans Authentic sneakers is slated to drop in three naturalistic colorways of peacock blue, salmon pink, and off-white, reiterating Bembury's love for the great outdoors.

Naturally (pun intended), eco-friendly cork takes over the insole of the Spunge x Vans Authentic sneakers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Cork linings have become a signature move for the Versace alum, who recently incorporated the design detail in his New Balance 2002R "Peace Be The Journey."

Aside from insole swaps and forensic finger impressions, Bembury preserves much of the model's classic details like its aforementioned canvas upper, chunky rubber sole, and overall deck-worthy appeal.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

With Joe Freshgoods fresh off his debut Style 36 collab, Bembury marks the latest New Balance partner to take a step into the Vans side of town.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

But, let's not jump to conclusions here, people.

From the looks of it, Bembury is free to creatively dabble where he pleases. After all, he has more Crocs colorways and another purported New Balance on the way, simultaneously.

Nonetheless, Bembury is new territory now with his Spunge Authentic sneaker, officially embarking on this promising journey with the skateboarding bros at Vans.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Shop our latest sneakers

Sold out
VansAnaheim Factory Classic Slip-On 98 DX Checkerboard
$85.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
VansAnaheim Factory Old Skool 36 DX Black
$95.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
VansAnaheim Factory Classic Slip-On 98 DX OG Black
$80.00
Available in:
Sold out
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Louis Vuitton Gone Vans
  • Vans’ Marshmallow-Flavored Skate Shoe Is a Classic at Its Sweetest
  • No One Does Leather Vans Like… Vans
  • These Beautiful Hand-Stitched "Denim" Vans Hide a Stylish Secret
  • The Last Radical: Walter Van Beirendonck’s Wild Ride Through Fashion’s Future
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now