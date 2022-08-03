Salehe Bembury Steps Into the Vans Side of Town

Brand: Spunge x Vault by Vans

Model: Authentic

Release Date: August 4

Buy: Be a Spunge's website and Vans' web store

Editor’s Notes: Salehe Bembury has officially gone off the wall (not literally).

Bembury shakes hands with Vans for an inaugural linkup that the designer's calling "the organic beginning of something special."

Under his Spunge imprint, Bembury tackles the Authentic shoe model with the skate company's premium collaborative line, Vault by Vans.

First teased in May 2021, Bembury's Spunge x Vault by Vans Authentic sneaker follows the vibe of his Crocs collab by placing the designer's signature fingerprint concept on the shoe's canvas upper.

The Spunge x Vault by Vans Authentic sneakers is slated to drop in three naturalistic colorways of peacock blue, salmon pink, and off-white, reiterating Bembury's love for the great outdoors.

Naturally (pun intended), eco-friendly cork takes over the insole of the Spunge x Vans Authentic sneakers.

Cork linings have become a signature move for the Versace alum, who recently incorporated the design detail in his New Balance 2002R "Peace Be The Journey."

Aside from insole swaps and forensic finger impressions, Bembury preserves much of the model's classic details like its aforementioned canvas upper, chunky rubber sole, and overall deck-worthy appeal.

With Joe Freshgoods fresh off his debut Style 36 collab, Bembury marks the latest New Balance partner to take a step into the Vans side of town.

But, let's not jump to conclusions here, people.

From the looks of it, Bembury is free to creatively dabble where he pleases. After all, he has more Crocs colorways and another purported New Balance on the way, simultaneously.

Nonetheless, Bembury is new territory now with his Spunge Authentic sneaker, officially embarking on this promising journey with the skateboarding bros at Vans.

