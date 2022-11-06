Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
A Sasquatch Sighting, Courtesy of Salehe Bembury & Crocs

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Brand: Salehe Bembury x Crocs

Model: Crocs Pollex Clog

Release Date: November 10

Price: $80

Buy: Be a Spunge's website

Editor’s Notes: Whether you're over Salehe Bembury's Crocs or here for them, the duo isn't stopping anytime soon as more Pollex clogs are en route.

For the next offering of Salehe Bembury's Crocs, the partnership finally drops the colorway on many fans' wishlists (including mine): Sasquatch.

The Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog "Sasquatch" sees the coveted model, whose design follows the vibe of fingerprints, doused entirely in black.

Unlike the real (or not real) Sasquatch, a.k.a. Bigfoot, Bembury's Crocs aren't hairy nor a mystery of the North American woods.

I assumed the Crocs nodded to the animal's alleged dark fur. However, in Bembury's animated promotional video, the creature totes brown hair as it shakes, assumably Bembury out of his black Crocs clogs.

Perhaps, that's it. The mystery behind the "Sasquatch" aspect of the Crocs shoes speaks to the phenomena of the creature. Who knows? I'm going down a conspiracy path here.

Nonetheless, Bembury and Crocs' releases were undoubtedly plentiful this year, even if all sold out in what felt like the blink of an eye.

The Crocodile and Urchin colorways kicked things off in May, with Miguel leading the campaign. The Cobbler rendition closed out Summer '22 with the Kuwata and Tide drops following right behind.

In between launches, Bembury casually teased the black Pollex clogs during outings or in Instagram posts. At the same time, the shoes also popped up on the red carpet and at festivals, courtesy of wears by Questlove and Westside Gunn.

Now, the wait is nearly over for the Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clogs "Sasquatch," which lands on November 10. After this, we can start counting down the days to the release of those Clarks and New Balance sneakers (hopefully, the wait isn't too long for either).

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
