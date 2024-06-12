Salehe Bembury's always has his finger on the pulse when it comes to hyped sneaker and shoe collaborations. So his upcoming take on New Balance 530 shoes naturally has his fingerprints all over it.

Bembury's fingerprint is appearing on the "N" logo within these freshly unveiled images of his upcoming New Balance 530, aka the perfect dad running shoe.

Bembury is obsessed with fingerprints as much as any detective on Law & Order and it has already made a huge mark on brands like Crocs.

For instance, Bembury's Crocs Pollex Clog, a slip-on shoe molded from a scan of his thumbprint, is a stylish upgrade for your dad's favorite BBQ shoe

A collaboration between Bembury and Moncler? Why not. "Put a fingerprint on it."

Yes, even a calm collaboration with Vans in 2021 forefronted Bembury's quirky obsession with his finger's natural ridges, which we typically only notice after wolfing down a bag of Cheetos.

Bembury's upcoming collaboration with New Balance shows the classic mesh running sneaker getting a pale yellow treatment. This upcoming New Balance 530 comes shortly after Bembury released a 1906R in January 2024 inspired by magma and lava—guess there's no fingerprints on those because homie would burn his hand off.

I have only burning question left on my mind. Will we ever get another NB outfitted with a whistle like his New Balance 574 YURT so that I can bust out a sweet melody like the Ocarina of Time?