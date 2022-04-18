Salehe Bembury's Dropping More Whistling New Balance 574 Sneakers

Brand: Salehe Bembury x New Balance

Model: 574 "YURT"

Release Date: April 22 at 9AM PST

Price: $150

Buy: exclusively on Be a Spunge's site

Editor’s Notes: Sorry, no new Crocs today either, but Salehe Bembury and New Balance are back with more major outdoor vibes, courtesy of the collaboration's fresh New Balance 574 colorways.

Back in October 2021, Salehe Bembury dropped the first two colorways of his New Balance 574 "YURT" collab, which slapped a functioning whistle on the back of the sneaker.

This whistle sent sound waves through the sneaker community, making the shoe another must-have from the former Versace footwear designer.

Don't worry. The new Salehe Bembury x New Balance 574 sneakers will have whistles too. I mean, where's the fun in a whistle-less shoe?

We've actually seen the upcoming Salehe Bembury x New Balance 574 colorways before.

The soon-come color schemes revealed themselves during Bembury's Fall/Winter 2021 "Universal Communication" campaign in September 2021, featuring figures like actress-activist Jesse Williams and Euphoria's Algee Smith.

Fast forward to 2022, the remaining Salehe Bembury x New Balance 574 "YURT" sneakers are ready to be released into the great outdoors. Though, you're more than likely to catch these in the streets rather than the woods.

Sure enough, the Salehe Bembury x New Balance 574 "YURT" embodies the designer's love for outdoor adventures; just peep at the varying landscape-themed campaign shots.

The 574 even reminds you of Bembury's nature-inspired New Balance 2002R sneakers, channeling the shoe's suede-mesh upper and even the color flow of his "Water Be the Guide" colorway.

The sneaker's name, YURT, even nods to the Bembury's alfresco style aesthetic, as a yurt is a rounded camping tent with skins or felt draped over it — hence, the shoe's box presenting an actual yurt on the lid.

When it comes to Salehe Bembury, you can always count on outdoor-approved steez, whether it's whistle-armed New Balance kicks or finger-printed Crocs.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, check our sneaker release date calendar, and subscribe to our sneaker chatbot on Facebook to receive lightning-quick updates to your inbox.