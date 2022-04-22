Trail Sports but Make it Fashion – Salomon x Comme des Garçons SS22

Brand: Salomon x Comme des Garçons

Model: SR90 & SR901E

Release Date: Coming soon

Price: Є225-295 (approx. $245-321)

Buy: Online at CDG and DSM

Editor's Notes: Sorry trail purists, the day has finally come for Salomon to dive feet-first into the realm of fashion for a three-piece collaborative collection alongside Comme des Garçons, bringing the street and runway-level love of the brand full circle for a second time.

It feels like a long time coming. Salomon, a high-performance sports sneaker brand, adopted and appropriated by fashion in the same vein as Arc'teryx and the like, thrust under a new spotlight thanks to a big name designer collaboration.

Though it may be the first of the year, it certainly won't be the last, as we've still got the MM6 Maison Margiela collection to look forward to.

Hate it or love it, it's here, and honestly, it's great to see the alpine sports background of the brand appreciated in a new light, highlighting just how diverse and tactile its sneaker can be.

So let's get down to the meat and bones of it all. The new collection, created for Comme des Garçons, consists of two silhouettes for a total of three colorways. Each of the trio was first spotted last year at CDG's SS22 show, serving as a follow-up to the pair's earlier collaboration.

On offer is the SR90, a classic trail sneaker that blends cross-country heritage and footwear modernity for a finish that is peak minimalism, complimented by two monochromatic renders.

Sitting alongside the SR90 is the SR901E, an authentic retelling of cross-country skiing tradition that is, in essence, an unconventional take on the iconic XT WINGS 2. This remixed sneaker features an unmissable dot pattern in a greyscale finish that screams classic CDG.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.