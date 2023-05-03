Sign up to never miss a drop
10 Pairs of Salomon Kicks You Can Cop for Less than Retail

in SneakersWords By Alek Rose

The Salomon train has long departed. The XT-6 and XT-4 silhouettes have worked their magic on the world of sneakers, ushering us into a space more accepting, even desiring of trail-ready, utility-based designs. More recent drops like the ACS Pro cemented Salomon’s place as one of the most popular sneaker brands of the modern day.

But while Salomon basks in its success, with collaborations and limited drops still selling out quickly and hitting resale sites like StockX for a hefty premium, some of the brand’s best colorways have gone unnoticed. In the case of these lesser-loved colorways, the price premium doesn’t exist. In fact, it’s the opposite.

Below, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best Salomon sneakers to cop for less than their retail price right now at StockX. Brand new, verified authentic, and less than RRP? Guaranteed win. Plus, within our selection, there are some seriously underrated colorways.

Shop 10 pairs of Salomon sneakers for less than retail below.

XT-6 Triple Black

XT-6 Sneakers

XT-6 Sneakers

$147

Salomon

Buy at StockX

Let's start with the basics. Probably the most popular of all Salomons, the Triple Black XT-6 is a functional masterpiece, and you can secure it for less than its $190 price tag right now.

XT-6 Lunar Rock

XT-6 Sneakers

XT-6 Sneakers

$149

Salomon

Buy at StockX

The same goes for the Lunar Rock colorway which is pretty much a Triple White iteration. With sizes available for as low as $149, it's a serious contender as we enter spring and summer.

XT-6 Safari

XT-6 Sneakers

XT-6 Sneakers

$170

Salomon

Buy at StockX

Neutral colorways always grab our attention, and this Safari outfit is doing just that.

ACS Pro Vanilla Ice

ACS Pro

ACS Pro

$170

Salomon

Buy at StockX

The Salomon ACS Pro is basically an ATV for your feet. It's built to withstand a beating across all terrain and looks great while doing it. This clean Vanilla Ice colorway is available for $170, $60 below the $230 RRP.

XT-4 Evening Primrose

XT-4 Sneakers

XT-4 Sneakers

$118

Salomon

Buy at StockX

Alongside the brand's utilitarian prowess, one of the major attractions to Salomon's collections is the range of wild colorways. A memorable one from last year was this Evening Primrose setup.

XT-6 Desert Sage

XT-6 Sneakers

XT-6 Sneakers

$160

Salomon

Buy at StockX

Desert Sage might be the most versatile colorway in this roundup. Its pastel finish makes it a dream for styling.

MM6 Cross Low

MM6 Cross Low Drawstring

MM6 Cross Low Drawstring

$243

Salomon

Buy at StockX

Margiela's sub-label MM6 has now worked several times with Salomon. This black version of the Cross Low features a hooded build for waterproofing as well as a typically dramatic Margiela aesthetic.

ACS Pro Peat

ACS Pro

ACS Pro

$186

Salomon

Buy at StockX

Red laces are the real standout feature of this Peat colorway. They bring a pop of vitality to the toned-down upper.

XT-6 Expanse Vanilla Ice

XT-6 Expanse

XT-6 Expanse

$169

Salomon

Buy at StockX

The XT-6 Expanse builds on the popularity of the regular XT-6 but exchanges the toggled lacing system for a set of good old laces.

XT-6 Blooming Dahlia

XT-6 Sneakers

XT-6 Sneakers

$152

Salomon

Buy at StockX

The contrast of the pink mesh upper with the matte grey mudguard epitomizes the beauty of Salomon.

