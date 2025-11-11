Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Salomon’s Cozy Corduroy Trail Mule Is Anything But Functional

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
Salomon
1 / 5

Salomon’s Snowclog has always been a little weird, as it’s part sneaker, part slipper, all terrain. Now, it’s stepping into stealth-wealth loungewear territory as a clog built for peak resting.

The Snowclog Corduroy "Plum Perfect" shoe rebuilds one of Salomon’s least functional silhouettes with a plush especially unfunctional touch.

Shop Salomon

Corduroy and suede replace the usual technical mesh, softening the trail mule without stripping its purpose. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Underfoot, a cozy Ortholite sockliner and Salomon’s All-Terrain Contagrip trail run-friendly outsole keep the comfort and grip you’d expect from a shoe born in the French Alps.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Salomon’s shift from performance to lifestyle has been steady, from the XT-6’s cult rise to the RX Moc’s lounge-core moment, and the Snowclog "Plum Perfect" feels like the natural continuation, translating trail tech into indoor ease, maybe even flirting with Birkenstock territory.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Available later this year for $140 on Salomon’s website, the Snowclog Corduroy "Plum Perfect" shows Salomon loosening its laces, still rugged, just more relaxed about it.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

For a brand once defined by harsh terrain and high altitude, it’s proof that performance now lives in comfort, not just endurance.

Shop New Arrivals

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Forget Being Tough: Salomon’s Trail Runners Are Now Cozy
  • Why This Glow-In-The-Dark Trail Shoe Is “Legendary”
  • The Best Fall Sneakers to Spice Up Your Rotation
  • Salomon Tech Gone Semi-Silent
What To Read Next
  • Salomon’s Cozy Corduroy Trail Mule Is Anything But Functional
  • Even When Playing It Safe, Nike’s Leather Air Max Is a Fiery Stunner
  • Nike’s Absurdly Clean Air Force 1 Is the Perfect Blue Sneaker
  • adidas' All-Timer Tennis Shoe Looks Better as a Slipper (EXCLUSIVE)
  • adidas’ Next Great Flat Sneaker Is Extra Special
  • To Make This Top-Tier Leather Chuck Taylor, Converse Went Deep
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now