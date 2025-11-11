Salomon’s Cozy Corduroy Trail Mule Is Anything But Functional

Salomon’s Snowclog has always been a little weird, as it’s part sneaker, part slipper, all terrain. Now, it’s stepping into stealth-wealth loungewear territory as a clog built for peak resting.

The Snowclog Corduroy "Plum Perfect" shoe rebuilds one of Salomon’s least functional silhouettes with a plush especially unfunctional touch.

Corduroy and suede replace the usual technical mesh, softening the trail mule without stripping its purpose.

Underfoot, a cozy Ortholite sockliner and Salomon’s All-Terrain Contagrip trail run-friendly outsole keep the comfort and grip you’d expect from a shoe born in the French Alps.

Salomon’s shift from performance to lifestyle has been steady, from the XT-6’s cult rise to the RX Moc’s lounge-core moment, and the Snowclog "Plum Perfect" feels like the natural continuation, translating trail tech into indoor ease, maybe even flirting with Birkenstock territory.

Available later this year for $140 on Salomon’s website, the Snowclog Corduroy "Plum Perfect" shows Salomon loosening its laces, still rugged, just more relaxed about it.

For a brand once defined by harsh terrain and high altitude, it’s proof that performance now lives in comfort, not just endurance.

