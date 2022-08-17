No More Metaverse – We're in the Salomon Speedverse Now

Brand: Salomon

Model: Speedverse PRG

Release Date: Available now

Price: $155

Buy: Online at Salomon

Editor's Notes: Forget about the Metaverse; Salomon is taking us full throttle into the Speedverse. You'd be forgiven for thinking this has something to do with NFTs, but no, everything about Salomon's latest move is totally fungible.

As much as it pains me to say it, it's not all about the XT-4 or XT-6. Salomon has far more to offer. An extensive archive of high-performance footwear born in the Alps is what has seen the brand rise to such exciting heights while allowing it to retain its sporting legacy.

Thibaut Grevet

Forward motion is precisely what this type of growth requires, and that's precisely the direction that the brand's taken over the last couple of years.

The foundation of this growth lies in the modernization of archival styles. We've witnessed numerous times just how successful this strategy has been with the ACS Pro Advanced, which continues to sell out as soon as it touches shelves.

Thibaut Grevet

Now, it's the turn of the Speedverse PRG to hit a stride and steal the spotlight from other front-running sport-meets-street silhouettes.

Touching down in four excellent seasonal palettes, the Speedverse PRG is the perfect balance between the brand's sporting legacy and modern design ethos. Pulling directly from the iconic Speedcross silhouette, this reinterpretation comes with a streamlined silhouette not too indifferent to the Nike Air Max Plus, with colorways that are just as exciting.

All four of the options that are currently available make great use of the sneaker's mixed fabrication upper, showcasing each of the unique details across its profile.

