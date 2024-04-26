Suede Salomon Sneakers? Surprisingly Real & Surprisingly Great

Salomon is arguably best known among the streetwear set for its streamlined trail runners but every so often it does a little trolling, except Salomon's suede sneakers are for real. And really great.

The suede Salomon X-Alp shoe isn't even Salomon's first stab at a shoe made of something more substantial than plastic and mesh, nor is it even the first leathery X-Alp sneaker to hit the streets.

But this beige-ish Salomon X-Alp sneaker is one of the finest textural trail runners of the year, easily.

I mean, just look at how those delicate earth tones play off the suede upper. Now that's one good lookin' shoe!

Salomon has been quietly pushing the X-Alp shoe this season after it quietly revived the trail-focused running shoe in late 2023 with a GR10K collab.

Fitting that in an era where Salomon is beginning to focus on chunkier outdoorsy footwear that the X-Alp would receive some handsome new colorways.

Though the inimitable Salomon XT-6 remains one of the sportswear label's most popular shoes, Salomon's most recent Sportstyle concern is the retro Speedcross 3, a clunkier, funkier shoe than it's slicker cousin.

As such, with footwear tastes evolving to more greatly favor the less obvious Salomon silhouettes, the X-Alp feels well-poised to find ample appreciation.

It's actually a bit sleeker than some of the quintessential outdoorsy Salomon shoes and it's still a low-top, so it still fits contemporary interests. However, the X-Alp is also a bit weirder, a bit plumper, and almost even a bit classic, insofar as its meatier upper recalls the suede toppings of many classic sneakerhead shapes, like the ASICS' GEL-Lyte III.

The X-Alp is also a weirdo adventure sneaker of the retro variety, so suede feels like a throwback anyways.

But we're mincing words here. Point being, you could do a lot worse than a $190 suede X-Alp.