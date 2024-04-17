Sandal? Mule? Sneaker? This Salomon Shoe Is Everything at Once

There’s a simple reason why Salomon is once again bringing its Techsonic sneaker back for the warmer months: it’s a complete, all-round summer shoe, so breathable it might as well be a sandal.

There isn’t much you could want from warm weather footwear that Salomon's Techsonic doesn’t cover. The upper of the shoe is majoritively mesh, making it highly breathable and the sole unit is more cushioned than that of a regular summer sandal thanks to technology from Salomon’s outdoor footwear range, plus the heel collapses, converting the shoe into a slip-on mule.

Truly, the multitasking footwear model is about as versatile as they come and its latest release includes a new colorway.

A light off-white color (or, as Salomon calls it, “Almond Milk/Vanilla Ice/Black”), the new edition of Salomon's Techsonic shoe comes with a subtle beige tint similar to that used for the brand’s Ranra collaboration earlier this year.

Available to shop at Salomon's international stockists, the Techsonic is priced at $160 and an all-black version is also available.

Note that the Techsonic isn't an entirely new sneaker silhouette. Salomon first introduced the airy semi-slip-on shoe in 2023 and even remixed it with stalwart outdoor brand Gramicci, yielding a trail-ready iteration of a very outdoorsy stepper.

Some online compare it to HOKA's Hopara shoe, a comparably trek-ready outdoor sneaker (or sandal, depending on how you wear it). The difference is that Salomon has more of a full-on shoe with the Techsonic, whereas HOKA is leaning sandal.

We’re just now only one month away from the start of Spring 2024 and Salomon’s footwear line-up for the SS24 season has already been taking shape nicely.

Elsewhere, the brand has been turning Marie Jane flats into technical recovery slides and giving its fan-favorite sneakers colorful treatments typical of Salomon, for instance, and the Techsonic is only just another great example of how Salomon's in-line footwear rotation is rivaling its collaborative designs for best-ever Salomon creation.

As we get ever closer to true sandal season, you can expect the French sportswear label to have more slip-on goodness up its sleeve.