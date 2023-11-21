Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Salomon Turned Snow Boots Into a Techy Trail Sneaker

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

Few brands make techy trail sneakers as well as Salomon. So the fact that the French label has transformed a pair of its most popular freestyle snow boots into an excellent trail sneaker shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise.

The sneaker in question is XT-6, arguably Salomon’s most popular silhouette, and its new look draws on the colors and design of Salomon’s Launch Lace freestyle snow boots.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The limited-edition XT-6 has everything we’ve come to expect of Salomon’s technical performance shoe — the Quicklace, EVA cushioning, and meshy upper — but this time around it all arrives draped in a limited edition colorway inspired by its most iconic snow boot.

In essence, this is an in-house Salomon collaboration between Salomon Sportstyle, the label’s fashion-focused branch, and Salomon Snowboard, a performance-oriented sector. That, though, doesn’t make the result any less impressive and desirable than a more generic collab. I mean, if anything the fact a brand can collaborate within itself is even more impressive.

Nevertheless, these new-look XT-6 beauties – which are available to buy now – are the latest techy trail sneakers off of the Salomon conveyor belt and, while not being a new silhouette or even housing any new features, the fact it’s arriving in a limited-edition colorway is enough to get my sneaker senses tingling.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Record Storage Canvas Bag
NTS x Highsnobiety
$65
Image on Highsnobiety
XT-6
Salomon
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
Fluffy Fish Cap
Bonsai
$180
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Sneakers of 2023... So Far
    • Sneakers
  • Gum Sole Sneaker
    These Are the Best Gum Sole Sneakers to Shop Right Now
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The 26 Best Sneaker Brands to Turn to When in Doubt — a Complete List
    • Sneakers
  • salomon shoes sneakers
    These Are Our Favorite Salomon Sneakers to Shop Now
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Neutral Shoes Are the Key to Every Versatile Sneaker Rotation
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Robert Pattinson wears a black hat, white T-shirt, black shorts, and black shoes
    Father-to-Be Robert Pattinson Is Already Dressing Like a Dad
    • Style
  • malia obama airport sweats outfit
    Even Malia Obama's Airport Sweats Are Cooler Than Most
    • Style
  • Salomon's most popular freestyle boots, the Launch Lace Team and the Ivy Boa color matching Salomon Sportstyle XT-6 for a FW23 Limited Collection.
    Salomon Turned Snow Boots Into a Techy Trail Sneaker
    • Sneakers
  • rihanna jacob & co watch anklet
    Leave it to Rihanna to Strap a $400,000 Watch to Her Ankle
    • Style
  • new balance m991win
    New Balance's 991s Are Like Beautiful Reversed JJJJounds
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance's 610 sneaker in a Realtree Camo colorway
    These Realtree New Balances Are Invisible
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023