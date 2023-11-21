Salomon Turned Snow Boots Into a Techy Trail Sneaker

Few brands make techy trail sneakers as well as Salomon. So the fact that the French label has transformed a pair of its most popular freestyle snow boots into an excellent trail sneaker shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise.

The sneaker in question is XT-6, arguably Salomon’s most popular silhouette, and its new look draws on the colors and design of Salomon’s Launch Lace freestyle snow boots.

The limited-edition XT-6 has everything we’ve come to expect of Salomon’s technical performance shoe — the Quicklace, EVA cushioning, and meshy upper — but this time around it all arrives draped in a limited edition colorway inspired by its most iconic snow boot.

In essence, this is an in-house Salomon collaboration between Salomon Sportstyle, the label’s fashion-focused branch, and Salomon Snowboard, a performance-oriented sector. That, though, doesn’t make the result any less impressive and desirable than a more generic collab. I mean, if anything the fact a brand can collaborate within itself is even more impressive.

Nevertheless, these new-look XT-6 beauties – which are available to buy now – are the latest techy trail sneakers off of the Salomon conveyor belt and, while not being a new silhouette or even housing any new features, the fact it’s arriving in a limited-edition colorway is enough to get my sneaker senses tingling.