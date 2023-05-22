Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Is Ex-Givenchy Head Clare Waight Keller Headed to UNIQLO?

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety

Clare Waight Keller might be lying low, but that doesn't mean she isn't booked and busy. The ex-creative director of Givenchy, who departed the brand in 2020, is reportedly working on a collection for UNIQLO.

A spokesman for UNIQLO's parent company, Fast Retailing Co., told WWD that it "cannot confirm any new projects or collections at this time." Still, sources have informed the publication that the collaboration will launch sometime this fall.

Waight Keller joined Givenchy as creative director in 2017, becoming the first woman to lead the house since its inception in 1952. Taking the reins from Riccardo Tisci, Waight Keller introduced a new look for the house, one that departed from Tisci's dark, sexy sensibility.

A defining moment of her tenure at Givenchy, Waight Keller designed Meghan Markle's wedding dress, a gown that would captivate onlookers and press from the moment it made its debut. Waight Keller's time at the label was marked by several other major accomplishments: She brought Givenchy Couture back to the runway, recruited Ariana Grande as the face of the brand in 2019, and dressed scores of high-profile celebrities (Zendaya, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, etc.) for red carpet appearances.

Since stepping down from her role in 2017, Waight Keller has maintained a low profile. News of her potential collaboration with UNIQLO follows the Japanese retailer's most recent team-up with JW Anderson, as well as a colorful collection made with Marni. Last month, UNIQLO's $20 Round Mini Shoulder Bag — a viral favorite on TikTok — topped LYST's quarterly ranking of popular fashion items.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Apparently, Supreme Is Entering Clog Territory with Nike Soon

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Well, It Happened: Givenchy Turned Its Shark Boots Into Ankle Sandals

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    All the Fear of God x adidas' Sneakers (So Far)

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    HBO’s Next 'Euphoria' Is More Like "Twisted Torture Porn"

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    WTF Is Going On With Kanye's New YEEZY Shoes?

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    At Cannes, Irina Shayk Is the Unofficial Queen of Dressing Down

    Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023