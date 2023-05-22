Is Ex-Givenchy Head Clare Waight Keller Headed to UNIQLO?

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 29: Fashion designer Clare Waight Keller acknowledges the applause of the audience after the Givenchy Womenswear Spring/Summer 2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Clare Waight Keller might be lying low, but that doesn't mean she isn't booked and busy. The ex-creative director of Givenchy, who departed the brand in 2020, is reportedly working on a collection for UNIQLO.

A spokesman for UNIQLO's parent company, Fast Retailing Co., told WWD that it "cannot confirm any new projects or collections at this time." Still, sources have informed the publication that the collaboration will launch sometime this fall.

Waight Keller joined Givenchy as creative director in 2017, becoming the first woman to lead the house since its inception in 1952. Taking the reins from Riccardo Tisci, Waight Keller introduced a new look for the house, one that departed from Tisci's dark, sexy sensibility.

A defining moment of her tenure at Givenchy, Waight Keller designed Meghan Markle's wedding dress, a gown that would captivate onlookers and press from the moment it made its debut. Waight Keller's time at the label was marked by several other major accomplishments: She brought Givenchy Couture back to the runway, recruited Ariana Grande as the face of the brand in 2019, and dressed scores of high-profile celebrities (Zendaya, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, etc.) for red carpet appearances.

Since stepping down from her role in 2017, Waight Keller has maintained a low profile. News of her potential collaboration with UNIQLO follows the Japanese retailer's most recent team-up with JW Anderson, as well as a colorful collection made with Marni. Last month, UNIQLO's $20 Round Mini Shoulder Bag — a viral favorite on TikTok — topped LYST's quarterly ranking of popular fashion items.