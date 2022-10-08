Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Of Course, Carrie Bradshaw Owns the JW Anderson Pigeon Clutch

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

And just like that, season two of And Just Like That... began filming. HBO's delightfully bad Sex and the City reboot is on for round two, as evidenced by new photos of Sarah Jessica Parker AKA Carrie Bradshaw, our favorite chain-smoking sex columnist, filming with Kristin Davis AKA Charlotte Yorke, our favorite born-again Jew.

Clearly, we're in for another season of notable fashion moments. A dignified comeback from her ominous Diwali outfit, our protagonist was photographed clutching JW Anderson's pigeon clutch, a standout accessory from the label's Fall/Winter 2022 collection.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Lightbulb moment! Of course, Carrie owns the pigeon clutch — this is the woman who put her husband's ashes in a bedazzled Judith Leiber bag shaped like the Eiffel Tower and wore vintage Galliano to track down her ex's ex.

Season two is off to an auspicious start, costume-wise at least.

What else does wardrobe head Molly Rogers have in store? Hopefully a Miu Miu set for Carrie and a big Telfar for Miranda.

HBO confirmed the continuation of And Just Like That... back in March, setting the stage for more wild 'fits and Che Diaz memes. Season two will reportedly drop next summer, so you've got plenty of time to slip on your Manolo Blahnik x Birkenstocks and ponder the fate of Che's pilot deal, Carrie's love life, and Miranda's giant backpack.

Shop our mid-season sale

Sold out
GmbHJanan Jacket Black/Navy
$600.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
MM6 Maison Margiela x EastpakBorsa Shopping Bag Black
$240.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Lourdes New YorkBasic Hoodie Black
$240.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Jonathan Anderson, the New Christian Dior
  • Kim Jones' Final Dior Collection Is a Career-Defining Parting Gift
  • Jonathan An-Dior-son
  • Jonathan Anderson Revolutionized LOEWE. What’s Next?
  • JW Anderson’s Kinky Pigeon Puts the "DSM" in BDSM
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now