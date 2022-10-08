Of Course, Carrie Bradshaw Owns the JW Anderson Pigeon Clutch

And just like that, season two of And Just Like That... began filming. HBO's delightfully bad Sex and the City reboot is on for round two, as evidenced by new photos of Sarah Jessica Parker AKA Carrie Bradshaw, our favorite chain-smoking sex columnist, filming with Kristin Davis AKA Charlotte Yorke, our favorite born-again Jew.

Clearly, we're in for another season of notable fashion moments. A dignified comeback from her ominous Diwali outfit, our protagonist was photographed clutching JW Anderson's pigeon clutch, a standout accessory from the label's Fall/Winter 2022 collection.

JW Anderson

Lightbulb moment! Of course, Carrie owns the pigeon clutch — this is the woman who put her husband's ashes in a bedazzled Judith Leiber bag shaped like the Eiffel Tower and wore vintage Galliano to track down her ex's ex.

Season two is off to an auspicious start, costume-wise at least.

What else does wardrobe head Molly Rogers have in store? Hopefully a Miu Miu set for Carrie and a big Telfar for Miranda.

HBO confirmed the continuation of And Just Like That... back in March, setting the stage for more wild 'fits and Che Diaz memes. Season two will reportedly drop next summer, so you've got plenty of time to slip on your Manolo Blahnik x Birkenstocks and ponder the fate of Che's pilot deal, Carrie's love life, and Miranda's giant backpack.