Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Serena Williams Isn't Retiring — She's "Evolving Away" From Tennis

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture

Serena Williams, tennis icon and 23-time Grand Slam champion, has announced plans to step back from the sport.

Don't call it a retirement, though. In a personal essay, the athlete expressed her distaste for the term and its outdated connotations. "Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution," she wrote. "I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Williams will leave the sport after playing the U.S. Open in August. Before then, she will compete in Toronto's National Bank Open, where her next match is scheduled for August 10, and in Cincinnati at the Western & Southern Open.

In June, she lost in the Wimbledon first round to Harmony Tan. When asked if she planned on returning to Wimbledon in the future, Williams skirted the question: "Who knows?" she said. "Who knows where I’ll pop up."

"There is no happiness in this topic for me," Williams clarified in her essay. "I hate that I have to be at this crossroads... I’m torn: I don’t want it to be over, but at the same time I’m ready for what’s next."

So, what's next for the champion? After 27 years as a professional athlete, she plans on growing her family with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The couple welcomed their first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., in 2017.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

"Believe me, I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family," she said. "I don’t think it’s fair. If I were a guy, I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family... But I’m turning 41 this month, and something's got to give."

Williams also plans on developing her venture capital firm, Serena Ventures, which raised $111 million in inaugural funding earlier this year.

"I’m terrible at goodbyes, the world’s worst," Williams concluded. "But please know that I am more grateful for you than I can ever express in words. You have carried me to so many wins and so many trophies. I’m going to miss that version of me, that girl who played tennis. And I’m going to miss you."

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Multiple colors
New BalanceM2002RG Night Tide
$135.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Acne StudiosOilcloth Tote Bag Hunter Green
$425.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
GramicciRunning Man Hoodie Grey
$110.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Second Coming of Tenniscore Is Destined for a Stylish Win
  • Louis Vuitton Gone Vans
  • From Nike to Reebok, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • Only Clipse Could Eclipse Pharrell's Behemoth adidas Superstars (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Everything About Pharrell's adidas Superstar Is Normal. Except Its Size
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now