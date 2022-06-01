Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Serge DeNimes Gets Patriotic for Its Jubilee Collection

Written by Sam Cole in Design
Serge DeNimes
1 / 7

In celebration of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, but more importantly, another four-day weekend in the UK, Serge DeNimes expands its jewelry portfolio with the fittingly titled Jubilee Collection.

Regardless of what your opinions may be of the British monarchy (granted, it need not be positive), we're never, ever going to complain about a four-day bank holiday weekend. As an additional one to what we're used to, we Brits are absolutely reveling in it. Sunshine, no work, a cold one? More, please.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

As a British-born brand, it's only right that Oliver Proudlock's Serge DeNimes marks the occasion with a new release, one just as rich in cultural references as the big day itself.

A fitting move, as Proudlock says: "Throughout history, jewelry has always paid a very special part in the monarchy, and so we thought it only appropriate to celebrate the incredible reign of Her Majesty with our own collection."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Of course, the weekend is to be enjoyed regardless of where you fall on the line of the monarchy's place in the nation.

"Choosing a new ring or item of jewelry for a special occasion is still important today, so if you want to remember the year 2022, how you marked the extra bank holiday or celebrated the Jubilee, there’s a piece from this new collection that will encapsulate those memories,” Proudlock continued.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

As you'd expect, the collection bears heavy focus on traditional symbolism of regality and royalty, as well as the Jubilee hallmark.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Building on motifs established in the 2019 Monarchy Collection, the line-up comprises over 30 items in 925 sterling silver and gold-plated sterling silver, across rings, necklaces, bracelets, a bangle, and earrings.

Key pieces include a Silver Diamond Jubliee Ring, Gold Plated Silver Heart Sovereign Ring, Silver Queen Sovereign Ring, Ingot Pendant Necklace, and Gold Tennis Bracelet.

You can get in ahead of the Jubilee weekend by shopping the collection via Serge DeNimes, Flannels, Selfridges, and Urban Outfitters.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Carhartt WIPFlint Short Wall Garment Dyed
$75.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
New BalanceConversations Amongst Us Heavyweight T-Shirt White
$40.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Longchamp x André SaraivaLe Pliage André Shoulder Bag Green
$200.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Get In—Tommy Hilfiger Is Behind the Wheel of "F1® The Movie"
  • Ferrari Drops High-Octane Charles Leclerc Capsule Collection
  • Mountain Hardwear’s New Broad Spectrum Collection Turns Sun Block Sartorial
  • Brutalism, Pies & Barbour Jackets: Introducing the Not In London Collection
  • Get Skool’d: Vans (Re)Designs A Classic For Today
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now