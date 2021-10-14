Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Serge DeNimes New Collection is Crafted in "The Beyond"

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Serge DeNimes
1 / 10

New jewelry alert! Serge DeNimes penultimate collection of 2021 has arrived, exploring themes of the "The Beyond."

Time flies when you're having fun. One minute it's 2011, and Oliver Proudlock's Serge DeNimes is entering the apparel and accessory game, next thing you know it's 2021, and the brand is four years deep in jewelry making.

Since making the transition from apparel into silver goods, the brand has reached retailers like Selfridges, as well as a successful Soho pop-up under its belt. An impressive timeline, especially considering the difficulties that the last eighteen months created. The last four years have seen Serge delve deep into the craft, working through a plethora of themes and collections that have leveled the brand against some household names, thanks to its affordable pricing – a difficult thing to find in the pursuit of new rings and chains.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The latest collection, titled "The Beyond," sees the design team explore a dream-like state of mind, bringing motifs like crescent moons, galaxies, and comets. If you're knee-deep in astrology TikTok, you'll definitely find something you like. Crafted in sterling silver, the collection offers a pretty broad arrangement, totaling thirty-one unique pieces.

As we've previously discussed, pearls are having a serious moment. "The Beyond" has several pearl options, including the green-pearled "Atmosphere" necklace to the silver "Lunar" bracelet, and matching silver "Lunar" necklace. If pearls are ever going away, it certainly won't be anytime soon.

Shop Serge DeNimes "The Beyond" collection online now.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
A-Cold-Wall*Lateral Ring Grey
$275.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Hatton LabsDaisy Pearl Bracelet
$325.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
NitaKenneth Ize Graphic Necklace Blue
$165.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Ferrari Drops High-Octane Charles Leclerc Capsule Collection
  • Mountain Hardwear’s New Broad Spectrum Collection Turns Sun Block Sartorial
  • Lagavulin and Connor McKnight Go Beyond the Smoke
  • Standom Personified with Rich Fazo & Caitlyn Martinez
  • In Frames We Trust: Maison Margiela x Gentle Monster's Cyberpunk Vision is Unveiled
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now