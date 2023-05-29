Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Seth Rogen's Menswear Love Affair Ain't Just Platonic

Written by Jake Silbert in Style

I hear they call Seth Rogen "Ranch," cuz he be dressing. The 41-year-old Rogen has really come into his own style as of late, and the outfits he's rocking on new Apple TV+ show Platonic, a rom-com that co-stars Rose Byrne, are fitmaster Rogen at his peak.

Rogen debuted his new steeze on Instagram, where he showed off a few choice garms, including a signature quilted pullover from British brand Story MFG., double-breasted peak-lapel blazer, and many, many Malibu Sandals.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Now, I can't give Seth Rogen all the credit for pulling off these looks given that Platonic has an entire behind the scenes costuming team but this dude definitely is in his menswear era.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

I could definitely see Seth Rogen picking out at least some of this clothing himself considering some of his recent off-camera looks.

Ever since he donned a platinum blonde 'do during the filming of Platonic, I've been keeping an eye on Rogen's burgeoning style, which has truly blossomed over the past few years. Suffice to say, despite the name of his show, Rogen's interest in menswear ain't merely platonic.

Like, even before Platonic debuted, Rogen was still rocking quietly cool shackets, clever suiting wool harringtons, and, well, a ton of peak lapel blazers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop similar products

Sold out
Multiple colors
HighsnobietyLight Alpaca Crew Sweater Light Blue
$145.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Hatton LabsMixed Pearl Chain Multi
$415.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Sun BuddiesPyle Dust
$135.00
Available in:
Sold out

These ain't outfit choices for the faint of heart, folks: Seth Rogen has dived into menswear's deep end and, frankly, he's nailing it.

Similar to his pal Jonah Hill, another guy with quietly, consistently excellent style, Seth Rogen's outfit choices work because they look organically cool (an excellent lesson in elderly style).

Like, Rogen isn't wearing statement outfits but his looks naturally draw the eye because they're simply so effortlessly stylish. What a difference an easy top and relaxed trousers make.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Big yes to socks and sandals, too. Seth Rogen demonstrates how, if you wanna pull off conventionally tricky style cues like that, you just gotta not try hard. Or at least make it look like you aren't; the worst thing you can do is dress with visible effort.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

All the best-dressed folks appear to have only just tossed on their clothes, irrespective of anything other than whim.

With his clashing patterns, borderline absurd bucket hats, and popped collars, Seth Rogen — or at least his on-screen counterpart — has ascended to their ranks.

Shop similar products

Multiple colors
Sun BuddiesJunior Jr. Tortiose

This item is temporarily unavailable in your region due to US tariffs impact.

Available in:
One size
Sold out
Story mfg.Polite Pullover Dark Indigo
$525.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
KeenUneek Dark Olive/Sugar Brown
$120.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Chase Sui Wonders Is Crushing — Just Not How She Expected
  • No Rules, Just Creativity: Inside Converse and Tyler’s Pre-Show Playground
  • Don't Give up Your Chanel Menswear Dreams
  • Boys Just Wanna Wear Chanel
  • At Milan Fashion Week, the Clothes Are Nice. The Sets Are Amazing
What To Read Next
  • From New Balance to Crocs, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • The First Sign of VanMoof's New Era: The McLaren of e-Bikes
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now