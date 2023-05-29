Seth Rogen's Menswear Love Affair Ain't Just Platonic

I hear they call Seth Rogen "Ranch," cuz he be dressing. The 41-year-old Rogen has really come into his own style as of late, and the outfits he's rocking on new Apple TV+ show Platonic, a rom-com that co-stars Rose Byrne, are fitmaster Rogen at his peak.

Rogen debuted his new steeze on Instagram, where he showed off a few choice garms, including a signature quilted pullover from British brand Story MFG., double-breasted peak-lapel blazer, and many, many Malibu Sandals.

Now, I can't give Seth Rogen all the credit for pulling off these looks given that Platonic has an entire behind the scenes costuming team but this dude definitely is in his menswear era.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

I could definitely see Seth Rogen picking out at least some of this clothing himself considering some of his recent off-camera looks.

Ever since he donned a platinum blonde 'do during the filming of Platonic, I've been keeping an eye on Rogen's burgeoning style, which has truly blossomed over the past few years. Suffice to say, despite the name of his show, Rogen's interest in menswear ain't merely platonic.

Like, even before Platonic debuted, Rogen was still rocking quietly cool shackets, clever suiting wool harringtons, and, well, a ton of peak lapel blazers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

These ain't outfit choices for the faint of heart, folks: Seth Rogen has dived into menswear's deep end and, frankly, he's nailing it.

Similar to his pal Jonah Hill, another guy with quietly, consistently excellent style, Seth Rogen's outfit choices work because they look organically cool (an excellent lesson in elderly style).

Like, Rogen isn't wearing statement outfits but his looks naturally draw the eye because they're simply so effortlessly stylish. What a difference an easy top and relaxed trousers make.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Big yes to socks and sandals, too. Seth Rogen demonstrates how, if you wanna pull off conventionally tricky style cues like that, you just gotta not try hard. Or at least make it look like you aren't; the worst thing you can do is dress with visible effort.

All the best-dressed folks appear to have only just tossed on their clothes, irrespective of anything other than whim.

With his clashing patterns, borderline absurd bucket hats, and popped collars, Seth Rogen — or at least his on-screen counterpart — has ascended to their ranks.