Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Seth Rogen's Bookish Birkenstocks Epitomize His Menswear Glow-Up

Written by Jake Silbert in Style

It's the first week of 2023 and Seth Rogen, Dude Weed Lmao himself, is already establishing himself as a must-watch menswear contender. Not that we doubt his stylish bonafides — an outfit worn by a blonde Rogen got our eyebrows raised last year — but there's no mistaking Rogen's acumen for assembling a casually cool look.

Take his appearance on the January 3 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! as an example. Before dressing in a pretty reg suit, Seth Rogen did the alley walk typical of late night guests in his street clothes.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Rogen looked, frankly, like the cool librarian everyone always wants to emulate, wearing a Universal Works wool fleece cardigan, effortless straight leg pants, and Birkenstock's fleece-lined Boston clogs.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Stoners of a certain age were likely all acquainted with Birkenstock way before TikTokers began obsessing over Bostons, so Rogen's likely owned those sandals even before it had an amazing 2022 but the timing is certainly fortuitous.

Anyways, zooming out on Rogen's outfit, it's not the wildest thing we've ever seen (I'm sure one of the Biebers or some supermodel will wear something crazier in a day or two) but I don't gravitate towards outfits just because they're some sort of outré flex.

The appeal here is to see typically fashion-ambivalent folks dressed in quietly cool outfits that reveal a hidden interest in caring about their appearance. Not that these people never cared, per se, but that they're signaling their good taste to those willing to look.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Seth Rogen's wardrobe glow-up, if you will, mirrors the appreciable good looks of dudes like Brett Gelman and Rogen's frequent co-star Jonah Hill; conventionally jovial fellas ignored by much of the fashion glitterati.

Well, no longer. With the omnipresence of social media, access to stylists (Rogen works with Wendi & Nicole), and a new angle of what makes an interesting outfit, we're in boom times for unexpectedly excellent looks from unexpectedly stylish dudes.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Patta x Tommy HilfigerRugby Shirt Mid Grey Heather
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Carhartt WIPDouble Knee Pant Brown
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
New BalanceBB550SLB Rain Cloud
$155.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Don't Give up Your Chanel Menswear Dreams
  • A Painfully Sleek Birkenstock Mule Too Cool For the Kitchen
  • Finally, "Fully Wrapped" Birkenstocks
  • At Milan Fashion Week, the Clothes Are Nice. The Sets Are Amazing
  • Only The Finest Denim For Diesel’s “Birkenstocks”
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now