Step Aside Tom Cruise, Lewis Hamilton Coming Through!

“I need to find myself a Latina,” said Lewis Hamilton at last weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix, only two weeks after he was spotted with Shakira at the Miami Grand Prix. Coincidence? We think not.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

According to reports, the seven-time Formula 1 champion and Shakira were spotted recently on a boat together, and again this weekend at dinner with fellow singers Daniel Caesar and Mustafa following the race in Barcelona.

Shakira, who announced her split from Gerard Piqué back in June 2022, was rumored to be in cahoots with Tom Cruise after images of the pair surfaced from the Miami Grand Prix back in May, although said rumors were almost immediately squashed.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

According to sources, Cruise — who clearly lacks any sort of ability to play it cool — was "extremely interested in pursuing" Shakira and "desperate" to take her on a date. However, reports since have all but confirmed it’s a one-way affair, with the singer seemingly unperturbed.

So, with Cruise now out of the picture (was he ever really in it?) enter Lewis Hamilton: an all-round much cooler guy than little Tommy Cruise. Sorry, Tom.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Let’s have it right, if Shakira and Lewis Hamilton make it official, they have to be one of the best looking couples to ever grace this damn earth.

Hamilton needs no introduction. Not only is he a seven-time F1 world champion, he’s a stylish guy too, and has become a bit of an icon at Highsnobiety HQ.

Still, being on a boat with someone and going out to dinner with them doesn’t necessarily confirm any sort of romantic relationship between Hamilton and Shakira, although it certainly suggests there’s some potential, at least.