Awake NY x Levi's Is Deliciously Oversized & Overdyed

Awake NY took another long-awaited crack at Levi's signature denim wears, bringing a remarkably roomy spin to the brand's iconic clothes.

Awake NY and Levi's teamed up for a four-piece capsule collection, their first collaboration since 2020. The latest delivery features a handful of unique updates on Levi's classic pieces, fusing Levi's classic denim Awake NY's famously cool streetwear sensibility.

The Awake NY x Levi's capsule consists of new takes on the Baggy Jean and the Type I Trucker Jacket, both crafted out of overdyed green denim.

Finally, the collection concludes with two Awake NY-exclusive pieces: a Classic Logo Tee and some baggy denim jorts.

The crisp white t-shirt showcases reimagined Awake NY and Levi's logos. At the same time, the collaborative denim jorts present a similar baggy fit to the jeans, finished with neat pink stitching as a nice contrast against the dark blue material.

With Awake NY and Levi's previous limited edition offering dropping and selling out over four years ago, fans have probably been eagerly waiting to see if the pair would reconnect.

After all, the labels left us with a stunning drop in 2020. The last collection included an iconic Levi's trucker jacket and 501 jeans reworked with funky vintage patchwork detailing.

Thankfully, we don't have to keep refreshing our timelines to see when the next Awake NY and Levi's collab is coming — it's finally here.

The Awake NY x Levi's collection drops on September 14 at Awake's New York flagship store and on the brand's website. The brands came just in time to update your wardrobe for the cooler fall months ahead.

