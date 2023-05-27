Tom Cruise, Please Leave Shakira Alone

In case you're having a bad day, just know: Tom Cruise just got turned down by the one and only Shakira.

During the 2023 Miami Grand Prix weekend, Cruise and Shakira were pictured together, almost immediately sparking romance discourse amongst social media users. And apparently, Cruise was all for making him and the "Hips Don't Lie" singer a thing.

Nearly a day after their GP moment, sources claimed that the Top Gun actor was "extremely interested in pursuing" Shakira and "desperate" to take her on a date. He's even sent flowers and notes to her family, apparently. Um...

There's no better time to cue the famous words of Demi Lovato, "GET A JOB. STAY AWAY FROM HER!"

Folks even claimed he was Kate-Holmes-level smitten over Shakira, describing the global star as his "dream woman." However, I don't think we'll catch Cruise jumping on couches for the Supreme-flexing musician anytime soon — or at all, for that matter.

Allegedly, Shakira isn't interested in being with Tom Cruise romantically. To add, it's being said that she "begged" Cruise to "stop flirting with her" as the simmering situation became "too much," according to sources.

Regarding their interaction at Miami GP, the musician was just being nice.

Shakira is fresh off a headlining divorce with Gerard Piqué, and her focus remains on her family. Meanwhile, Cruise reportedly dated Hayley Atwell for a year before breaking up in 2022. He's also known for his other high-profile relationships with names like Katie Holmes, Nicole Kidman, and Penelope Cruz.

Shakira also recently enjoyed a boat ride with Lewis Hamilton, again sparking dating murmurs. However, while there's no hard confirmation of a Shakira and Hamilton romance, the internet is kind of here for it. Sorry, Tom.

Nonetheless, I'm officially updating my summer status to hot Shakira summer. May the season be filled with carefree enjoyment and effortlessly ignoring men and their cringe pursuits.