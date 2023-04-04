Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
'Shrek 5' Is the Return of Real Cinema, Per the Internet

Written by Morgan Smith

Shrek fans, rejoice! We might be getting a fifth film.

During a recent interview, Chris Meledandri, Illumination CEO and DreamWorks Animation creative partner, revealed that Shrek 5 is in the works with the original cast (Mike Myers, Cameron Diaz, and Eddie Murphy) in the talks to reprise their iconic roles as Shrek, Fiona, and Donkey.

It's safe to say Murphy will be down to return as Donkey, as he stated back in January, "If [Dreamworks] ever came up with another 'Shrek,' I'd do it in two seconds. I love Donkey." Speaking of, there are also some discussions surrounding a Donkey spin-off!

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

'Tis an excellent day to be part of the Shrek fandom, and fans would agree.

Though the film is in the early development stages, the internet is going wild over the news, which arrives on the same day as the Barbie and Spiderverse movie updates and posters. According to tweeters, "real cinema is back." Indeed, it is.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Shrek is undoubtedly a pop culture icon, having spawned raves in its honor and countless memes — with a collection of four straight classics to account for it (Shrek 2 is the best though. Yeah, I said it). While there's been a couple of television specials here and there, it's been thirteen years since the last Shrek movie, Shrek Forever After.

Dreamworks recently rebooted the Puss in Boots series with the release of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which was a box office hit. Now, the animation company is eyeing to revive the Shrek franchise.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
