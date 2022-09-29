Once Again, Skepta Flexed on Fashion Month

As yet another Fashion Month comes to a close, with all eyes firmly locked on Spring/Summer 2023, Skepta has once again proven himself as a UK style icon.

2022 has been one of Skep's biggest years yet. Sure, his trip to the US back in 2015 was the spark that ignited a huge resurgence for Grime that sure it reached new heights on the international stage, but 2022 has been one of the busiest, big-move years of his life.

From stepping back behind the decks with a DJ set in honor of the late Virgil Abloh at Ibiza's DC-10 to making his debut as a painter for a co-curated exhibition with Sotheby's and partnering with PUMA, the artist feels unstoppable.

Of course, his busy schedule would be incomplete without continent hopping between Fashion Weeks.

Over the last few years, Skepta has become a huge presence at global Fashion Weeks, putting his best foot forward with his strongest style moments at the calendar's biggest shows.

Many of these looks have been unforgettable – his biggest being at Virgil Abloh's FW19, SS20, and Fall 2022 shows, as well as Dior SS19 and ALYX SS20.

2022's SS23 shows have seen the star deliver once again, posting up at New York Fashion Week in a series of PUMA Sports Club looks – from his new partnership via Big Smoke Corp, perhaps?

Taking to Milan, Skeppy stepped out for Glenn Martens' Diesel show, sporting a full Diesel look. Up top, a red distressed cap offered a pop of color, offsetting the washed brown coat and blue denim jeans, and red-heeled boots.

Bally, on the other hand, was a far more casual affair, with a blue and grey monogrammed sweatshirt paired with dark denim jeans and a pair of low-top black sneakers.

Returning to London for Burberry's SS23 show (Ricardo Tisci's final collection before Daniel Lee takes the helm), Skepta sported a set of black leather dungarees, a short sleeve black tee, and blacked-out kicks.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Although Fashion Month draws to a close, a few big shows lay ahead, so don't be surprised if you see Skep' delivering another big look for Off-White or Issey Miyake this week.