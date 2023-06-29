Our Favorite picks from The Slam Jam Sale

Sign up to never miss a drop
According to weather forecasters, this summer is about to get hotter than ever. This season is all about outdoor activities, and for that, your wardrobe needs to be ready to go. Whether you are looking for the perfect beach slides or hiking gear, Slam Jam is about to become your favorite outerwear go-to as it’s going to retail some of its summer-approved gems for half their original price.

Over the last three decades, Slam Jam has become the ultimate shopping destination for sneakerheads and streetwear enthusiasts alike. The Italian retailer has everything from classic footwear experts like Nike and Crocs to apparel brands like The North Face or OAMC. So, don't wait around, and kick off your summer shopping spree on the right foot with Slam Jam’s 50 percent off summer sale.

Image on Highsnobiety

Houdini Jacket

$73

Patagonia

Buy at Slam Jam
Image on Highsnobiety

OG Classic Slip-On LX Sneakers

$72

Vans

Buy at Slam Jam
Image on Highsnobiety

Graphic T-Shirt Alumina

$67

adidas

Buy at Slam Jam
Image on Highsnobiety

Nylon Hat

$111

and wander

Buy at Slam Jam
Image on Highsnobiety

Featherlight Sneakers

$252

Maison Margiela

Buy at Slam Jam
Image on Highsnobiety

ORA Recovery Slides

$46

HOKA

Buy at Slam Jam
Image on Highsnobiety

Balance Shorts

$161

AFFXWRKS

Buy at Slam Jam
Image on Highsnobiety

Attachable Shoulder Bag

$67

Manastash

Buy at Slam Jam
Image on Highsnobiety

Distressed Letterman Jacket

$758

Guess USA

Buy at Slam Jam
Image on Highsnobiety

Off-Race Ribbed Socks

$13

Pas Normal Studios

Buy at Slam Jam
Image on Highsnobiety

Fitted Western Shirt

$131

Stockholm Surfboard Club

Buy at Slam Jam

