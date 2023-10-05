Sign up to never miss a drop
Veneda Carter’s Fall ‘23 Jewelry Collection Is a Rough-Cut Gem

in StyleWords By Jade Gomez
1 / 4
Veneda Carter

Last year, celebrity stylist and model Veneda Carter officially launched her genderless jewelry brand. From Dua Lipa to Halsey, Lil Yachty to Rema, some of the biggest names in the biz have worn Carter’s eponymous line , which is home to some of the boldest and simplest statement jewelry I’ve ever seen.

Currently available on Veneda Carter’s website, the collection is entirely crafted out of either 18kt gold vermeil or sterling silver. Genuine stones such as sapphires, rubies, and quartz rest in rings and pendants, surrounded by a geode-like texture. 

Veneda Carter also crafted a number of its signature cross necklaces as a nod to the brand’s original inspiration:  a crucifix pendant that Carter’s grandmother designed and gifted to her years ago.

1 / 10
Veneda Carter

Elsewhere, Carter’s bow and heart earrings get an edgier flair with rough-cut surfaces. Even the daintier pieces, such as small heart-shaped studs and thin chains, retain the sculpted texture.

Carter also introduces two sizes of its long-awaited bear pendant for Fall 2023, previously teased on Instagram. All pendants come with the option to choose between five chain lengths, from 16” to 24”, so you can choose the right length for layering. 

1 / 1
Veneda Carter

Veneda Carter’s Fall 2023 collection is genderless jewelry at its boldest, blending harsh textures with delicate shapes. These are statement pieces that stand out on their own but blend just as easily into a harmonious accessory ecosystem. 

