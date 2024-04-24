Thanks to Snif's Pizza Perfume, You Can Eat Your Slice & Wear It Too

Snif, the fragrance brand that went viral for its croissant-scented perfume, won't stop whetting our palettes. The brand has launched two new "edible" scents, Soda Snob and Slice Society, inspired by everyone's favorite on-the-go meal: a slice of pizza and a can of Coke.

The fragrances live on Snif's "Secret Menu," a place for the brand's limited-edition offerings, like its aforementioned croissant-inspired Crumb Couture. Snif's website describes Soda Snob and Slice Society as "The combo that sets the novices apart from the true connoisseurs. Picture a mouthwatering piece of pizza paired with a crisp, creamy cola."

Snif first teased its foray into fast food and soda via NoNoses Inc., its sub-label dedicated to more experimental projects (see: Dead Dinosaur, a gasoline fragrance). On April 1, NoNoses' official Instagram account appeared to announce the opening of its very own pizza shop — given the timing of the post, most onlookers assumed it was an April Fools' Day joke.

But the brand was only partly joking. While neither Snif nor No Noses is opening an actual pizza shop, it is indeed preparing to begin shipping pre-orders of Soda Snob and Slice Society on April 29 (for $119, you can secure your own bottles).

So, what does a pizza perfume smell like? Slice Society isn't a photorealistic recreation of a cheese pizza — its notes of basil, tomato sauce, and crust are definitely savory, but hints of powdery iris and creamy sandalwood keep it from smelling too literal (not all of us want to walk around smelling like grease and cheese, no matter how good pizza tastes).

Soda Snob, on the other hand, faithfully recreates the smell of an ice-cold Coca-Cola. Fizzy and syrupy with hints of cinnamon and lemon, the perfume will please even the most diehard Coke drinkers.

Of the two fragrances, Soda Snob is undoubtably the more wearable (thanks to its nostalgia factor, I suspect it will become just as big a hit as Snif's sold-out Crumb Couture). While Slice Society may not float everyone's boat, it's a fascinating experiment in savory perfume — and proof that gourmand mania isn't going anywhere.