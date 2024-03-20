Sign up to never miss a drop
Swatch & OMEGA’s Snoopy MoonSwatch Has a Surprise

in WatchesWords By Tayler Willson

Nearly two-months after posting a mysterious Instagram reel that sent casual horologists and Peanuts Enjoyers into raptures, Swatch and OMEGA’s Snoopy-inspired hyper-rumored MoonSwatch collaboration is finally ready for its release.

The initial teaser, which dropped back in January, starred Snoopy in space, howling at an animated moon atop one of eleven illustrious MoonSwatch cases that Swatch released earlier this year.

Now, following another enigmatic Swatch and OMEGA Instagram post of Snoopy holding a birthday cake on February 18, the two brands have headed to the social platform to share what feels like a final hurrah before the big drop.

Swatch’s newest post, uploaded at midnight on March 20, offers a first-glimpse at the sought-after MoonSwatch itself, which features a sleeping Snoopy beneath a line that reads: “I can’t sleep without a nightlight”.

Around the outside of the watch a handful of seemingly random numbers ranging from 5 through to 29.5 are etched.

Those au fait with moon cycles, however, will be aware that 29.5 is the approximate amount of days it takes to complete one cycle of phases from new moon to new moon.

So, is Swatch’s new OMEGA MoonSwatch actually also a Moonphase? Unclear, although we can be sure that whatever Swatch and OMEGA has been cooking with Snoopy for the past few months is set to release imminently.

It must be said that neither Swatch nor Omega have officially confirmed a release date, though all the signs are pointing towards March 26, 2024, the date of the next full moon.

There has also been a myriad whispers in the comments suggesting that the timepiece could land on March 31, Swatch and OMEGA’s anniversary.

Whenever it lands, Swatch and OMEGA’s MoonSwatch (Moonphase?) has been a long time coming and after a 2023 awash with monthly MoonSwatch releases, to have to wait until the end of March for the first MoonSwatch of 2024 feels like an age.

Even still, the drawn-out release has only intensified the yearn for watch-fanatics to get their hands on a Snoopy MoonSwatch when it does finally release.

It’s worth remembering that this ain’t Swatch and OMEGA’s first collaboration.

Back in 2020, Swatch dropped a Peanuts collection before, in 2022, OMEGA launched a space-themed Snoopy Speedmaster.

2024 so far has been a pretty quiet affair for both Swatch and OMEGA, with the former’s Blancpain collaboration the only real moment of note

That, though, is certainly going to change when the Snoopy MoonSwatch eventually releases… whenever that is, anyway.

