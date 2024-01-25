Sign up to never miss a drop
Swatch & OMEGA's Next Moonswatch Is Worth Peanuts

in Watches

Swatch and OMEGA's Moonswatch owned 2023 and it's about to own 2024. This time, the Peanuts gang is getting in on the action — or, at the very least, a Snoopy-themed Moonswatch is dropping soon. Maybe.

Even as Swatch and OMEGA only slightly iterate the Moonswatch's classic Speedmaster-meets-outer-space design with each subsequent release, the sought after watch collabs remain impossible to buy at retail.

Smartly, Swatch has continued to exclusively release Moonswatches in-person, pushing would-be buyers to head to their local Swatch store for a chance to buy each collab.

It ain't making customers any happier — Swatch's Instagram page is perpetually loaded with comments asking for more opportunities to purchase the previous Moonswatch drop — but it's certainly getting more foot traffic at Swatch's retail locations.

The first possible Moonswatch collab of 2024 is a landmark moment, not just because it's yet another opportunity to purchase a space-themed Speedmaster-shaped watch for a mere $260 (actual OMEGA Speedmasters cost anywhere from four to five figures).

What's even more important, though, is what the first Moonswatch of 2024 actually entails.

On January 24, Swatch posted an Instagram Reel showing Snoopy in space, howling at an animated moon atop the much lusted-after Moonswatch case that Swatch initially teased back in December 2023.

It was cute and incredibly popular with Swatch followers: most of Swatch's non-Moonswatch posts garner a couple hundred or thousand Likes on Instagram. Its Moonswatch posts can reach up to 15,000 or so.

But Swatch's Snoopy Moonswatch clip blew up, generating over 22k Likes in less than 24 hours. Not bad for a quick clip of an adorable cartoon dog.

Now, that doesn't necessarily mean that a Snoopy-themed Swatch x OMEGA Moonswatch collab is coming.

January 25 is the date of the first full moon of the year, also known as the "wolf moon," according to astrology websites, hence why Snoopy was howling at the moon in the video.

Swatch typically times Moonswatch drops to coincide with lunar events which makes sense as most of its recent Moonswatch releases have singularly focused on the Mission to the Moon Moonswatch.

The other Moonswatch styles, most of which have yet to return, are inspired by planets and stars, of course.

But Swatch's Moonswatch drops usually go live on the day of each moon moment.

For instance, last year, Swatch released Moonswatches to coincide with things like the harvest moon and Swiss National Day.

The wolf moon is already here and yet there's no release date for the supposed Snoopy-themed Moonswatch.

That might mean that it's not actually dropping and that Swatch merely created a neat video with Peanuts simply to tie into the date.

Probably not, though, if we're being real.

There's too much effort here for a simple tie-in video — licensing rights, art direction, rendering the clip itself — so don't be surprised if a Snoopy Moonswatch actually emerges in time for February 9's super new moon, the next major lunar event.

Swatch kicked off 2024 with another Blancpain collaboration, a strong start to the year but not quite the viral moment that a Snoopy Moonswatch would offer.

Doubly so if the Peanuts collab includes that Moonswatch case that's been such a hot topic on Swatch's Instagram page.

Have patience, Moonswatch fans. Happiness is a new Moonswatch.

