SNS Keeps Its New Balance M574s Classic

Editor's Notes: Okay, I've definitely lost count of all the New Balance general and collaborative releases that have come out this year. By no means am I complaining at the frequency because there's been no shortage of bangers.

A natural entry point into the New Balance world feels like the 990x series, whether the 990v3 or 993. Not only are they the most recognizable silhouettes in the brand's lineup, but they also come with some of the strongest colorways thanks to carefully curated partners that have shown them love.

Personal favorites include the Aimé Leon Dore and Todd Snyder collabs, but there are plenty of other great choices.

Sometimes, keeping it classic, stripped-back, and minimal is exactly what we need from the sneaker industry. Collaborations, especially those with multiple brands input, can at times be overkill.

Sneakersnstuff's (SNS) latest team-up with NB is everything but overkill. Unlike the majority of drops this year, the M574 has been chosen as the base silhouette.

Created in celebration of the duo's past creative efforts, the M574 features a premium constructions consisting of green, violet, and beige pigskin nubuck, soft synthetic leather, and nylon lining.

The fall-ready coloring reminds me of Stone Island's orange suede take on the New Balance 577 in 2013 – a stark contrast to their divisive 2021 collaboration on the RC ELITE_SI.

