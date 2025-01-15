Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
adidas' Finest & Flattest Running Shoe, Beautified By Song for the Mute

Written by Jake Silbert in Sneakers

Song for the Mute has a knack for tackling adidas' up-next sneakers. First it was the adidas Country — rendered in mohair, no less! — and now it's adidas' Adizero PR, a super-flat retro runner begging for a fashionable cosign.

The Adizero PR is a superbly stylish shoe on its own merits. In fact, I contend that this retro running oddity, in all its flattened glory, is one of the best adidas sneakers to release in the past year.

It's a perfectly bizarre hybrid of disparate tropes: a throwback supershoe lightly reimagined for the flat sneaker era, weirdly imbalanced in all the right ways.

And yet, the Adizero PR seems to have mostly slipped under the radar save for some light buzz around its revival late last year.

Hopefully Song for the Mute's collaborative take on adidas' undersung flatso runner, revealed on Instagram on January 15 and quite handsome in tonal colorways with metal studs, makes a big splash. Expect the SFTM adidas Adizero PR shoe to release as part of the brand's Fall/Winter 2025 collection later this year.

Song for the Mute has had an interesting time of it, honestly, evolving from a relatively undersung Australian clothing brand with an artisanal bent to a semi-luxe, semi-streetwear imprint with clear throughlines remaining intact. The brand has only honed its sense of no-brainer ease even as its stylistic inclinations shifted.

And the adidas collaborations only serve to amplify its presence, earning SFTM some much-needed crossover attention. Speaking of, SFTM is also doing a nice spin on another adidas shoe, this one looking more like the Taekwondo.

When they're this good, I say keep 'em coming.

Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's Director of News. An award-winning writer, Jake has nearly a decade of experience overseeing fashion publications.
