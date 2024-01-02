New Year, Same adidas Samba (Only Better)

Mita’s new adidas Sambas aren’t like other Sambas.

In fact, I’d go as far as saying that the Japanese sneaker retailer's new adidas Sambas could be more accurately described as wearable masterpieces, such is their artistic (and frankly beautiful) redesign.

The upper, which is made of suede and premium ostrich leather, comes with pimple-like decorations all over while an oversized foldable tongue — akin to recent Wales Bonner Sambas — makes for a deliciously retro-looking sneaker.

Elsewhere, adidas’ archetypal three stripes sit in their traditional spot on the side of each shoe with differing left and right edges, while there’s a classic navy rubber midsole underfoot and a pull tab at the heel.

Mita’s adidas Sambas, which are set to release via the retailer’s webstore later this month, are just the latest in a string of collaborative endeavours adidas has ventured on with the Samba in recent times.

Although they don’t necessarily look like the newer Sambas we’ve become accustomed to (those with a more muted tongue), Mita’s take does resemble the original Kangaroo leather Sambas that were first released in the early 1950s.

70 years on and the Samba is still alive and kicking, despite countless more archival adidas silhouettes coming for its crown.

So, whether you prefer a big or small tongue shouldn’t matter when it comes to Mita’s adidas Samba though, because I’m sure we can all agree that these are, for want of a better phrase, art for the feet. More of this in 2024 please.