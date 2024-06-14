Song for the Mute is releasing another adidas sneaker collaboration that looks like a fresh pair of your grandpa's favorite running shoes.

Ahead of opening its showroom for Men's Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025, Song for the Mute has revealed its next collaborative adidas sneaker, the SFTM-004. It's the Australian label's fourth original sneaker made in collaboration with the German footwear label.

The STFM-004 looks like it pulls inspiration from the silhouettes of mesh adidas Response running sneakers from the 2000s, which means there's a Y2K play going on here. Thankfully, these STFM-004 adidas don't look or feel as outdated as an AIM Chatroom.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Maybe I've been thinking about the color brown too much because I can't get Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso" out of my head. Well let's put that song on mute for now to focus on the good shades of brown on these adidas sneakers.

There's nothing loud about the colors on these shoes. Aside from subtle hits of white and gray, the STFM-004 is a calm mesh runner that looks trail-ready. While a GORP nerd could certainly consider tastefully distressing these brown bois with with some mud and soil, it also looks like a runner you should consider treading lightly with. Like Kiko Kostadinov's ASICS collaborations, the STFM-004 is a running sneaker that looks elevated enough to dress up with if need be.

It will be intriguing to see how these SFTM-004s, along with a pair of classic adidas Superstars, will tie in to the larger narrative behind the label's upcoming collection titled "25.1 DESERT ROSE."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The teaser looks the brand shared feature plaid flannels that are giving a '90s grunge fantasy vibe. Regardless of what the larger collection looks like, the SFTM-004 is a good brown sneaker that comes off like the perfect Nirvana song on repeat.