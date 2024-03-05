Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Stefon Diggs’ Fashion Line Is For Everyone (EXCLUSIVE)

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

The ethos behind Stefon Diggs’ new fashion label is simple: to live in every moment, a mantra that when acronymized also forms the brand's official name Liem.

Diggs, a NFL wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills, has become just as synonymous for leaving defenders for dead as he has for his off-pitch style in recent years, with a string of well-dressed, high-profile appearances to his name.

Last year he was spotted attending a number of major fashion week shows clad in high-end looks from brands like Rick Owens, Givenchy, and Balenciaga.

Then there was 2023’s Met Gala, where Diggs donned a classic tweed suit by Tommy Hilfiger to great effect.

So the fact that Diggs is now taking the NFL off-season to turn his stylistic energy into his own brand — a label the 30-year-old describes as his “place for creative freedom” — shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

“I want to share my everyday wears and staple pieces in my wardrobe with the world,” he tells Highsnobiety. “I feel like being fashionable is a way of life for me, but it’s also important to feel comfortable.”

Though the reveal of Diggs’ Liem brand might feel like it’s come out of nowhere, it’s actually been a longtime coming. But after “a lot of research and development” (three-years to be precise), Diggs feels now is the right moment to share Liem with the world.

“I wanted to dive head first into launching my brand during my off season so I could apply a different level of focus and attention,” he says. “I’ve been working with one person very closely on everything front to back. It just felt right to share everything we’ve been working on with the world.”

Despite Diggs’ background as an athlete, sport plays little-to-no part in the inspiration behind Liem.

1 / 2
Liem

Instead Diggs draws creativity from the shapes, colors, and environments that surround him on a daily basis. And while this could well read as a stock answer from the 30-year-old athlete-cum-designer, when Diggs elaborates, its sentiment certainly rings true.

“My design process is pretty spontaneous but also never really stops, I’m constantly writing things down and talking through new ideas,” he says. “The long term vision is to keep creating things that are authentic to myself and Liem as we grow into something that will live beyond me. Create, create, create!”

One thing you can always guarantee of Diggs is passion. Whether that’s on pitch for the Bills or designing for Liem, everything Diggs turns his hands to has a purpose and a goal.

“I want to see everyone wearing my clothes, people who have an appreciation for detail, who like to take risks, big or small,” he says.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

“With this first collection specifically, I’d like to see people who like to travel, and let travel inspire the way they dress, that could be to another neighborhood in your city or a country on the other side of the world.”

Though the collection itself won't be fully unveiled until its release on March 5, Diggs cites the “Running Errands Jacket” as the capsule’s stand-out garment, a piece similar to the unreleased Kirby set Diggs was spotted wearing earlier this year.

“It's the same construction [as the Kirby set], just a different fabric, that one’s definitely going to be a staple,” he says. “It has a lot of detail and is very uniquely constructed so I think it offers a good representation of Liem garments.”

Of course, Diggs isn’t the first major sports star to have started his own fashion line, and he certainly won’t be the last.

Yet, when the creative brains behind any new brand holds as much stylish clout as Diggs does, the result itself just hits different. Which is certainly the case with Liem.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Handball Spezial
adidas
$120
Image on Highsnobiety
Chenille Knitted Sweater
Patta
$160
Image on Highsnobiety
Bib Overall
Carhartt WIP
$210
Image on Highsnobiety
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
We Recommend
  • stefon diggs pink outfit
    I'm Still Not Over Stefon Diggs' Pepto Pink 'Fit
    • Style
  • ispo-highsnobiety-520m
    520M Digs Even Deeper Into the Future of Outdoor Fashion & Culture at ISPO
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • A model wears a tweed blazer and brown pants from J.Crew's Holiday 2023 collection
    We’re in the Throes of a Great Mall-Brand Renaissance
    • Style
  • EBIT™ Spring/Summer 2024
    Meet the Fashion Brand Putting Mental Health First
    • Culture
  • stefon diggs game day outfit
    Stefon Diggs Masters the Art of Football Sunday Best
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • Steffon Diggs' Liem brand.
    Stefon Diggs’ Fashion Line Is For Everyone (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • woolrich ss24
    Woolrich SS24 Dives Camera First Into All Things Americana
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • truerateme
    Down the Rabbit Hole With r/TrueRateMe
    • Beauty
  • On THE ROGER Clubhouse Pro.
    Roger Federer's New On-Court Shoe Is Actually Super Clean
    • Sneakers
  • Burberry's Classics collection of check-printed clothes
    When Burberry Says Classics, It Means Classic (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • Moschino creative director Adrian Appiolaza wears a white t-shirt and blue jeans with his pug
    So, How Did Fashion's New Creative Directors Fare?
    • Style

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024