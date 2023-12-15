Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

I'm Still Not Over Stefon Diggs' Pepto Pink 'Fit

in StyleWords By Morgan Smith

I know it's been almost a week since the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs game, and I can't stop thinking about it — no, not because of the actual game but more so Stefon Diggs' outfit. But sure, go sports!

Diggs showed up for Sunday's Bills and Chiefs game in style as he typically does, this time outfitted in a fleece-y pink suit (someone called it "my type of Pepto"). It was both a peak cozy and Kirby-level flex. Funny enough, Diggs' suit is named "Kirby" after the spherical video game character.

Diggs' ensemble consisted of a pink fuzzy zip-up hoodie and trousers finished with thick tonal belts and unique designs for a cohesive look.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Diggs paired the pink Kirby suit with a white woven Bottega Veneta duffle bag and black sneakers, plus some jewelry and a smoothie in hand. Even the drink is pink, from the looks of it. It's the small things.

If you're like others who've been keeping up with Diggs' style moments (or simply obsessed with the look), you're probably wondering where it's from. The Kirby suit hails from Diggs' fashion label, Liem Homme, actually.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

While Liem is still prepping for launch, Diggs is keeping it top of mind, having worn full Liem looks for his birthday and game day arrivals.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Skills on the field aside, Diggs is also the person to see in the fashion world. In addition to his stylish arrivals to games, the wide receiver is often front row at some of fashion week's biggest shows.

Now, our Frontpage star is ready to take the next step in his fashion era with the launch of his own label, which, by the way, is looking quite good. And it's not even out yet.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
M 991 WTR
New Balance
$230
Image on Highsnobiety
Fleece Jacket
Stone Island
$715
Image on Highsnobiety
Mektoub
Port Tanger
$325
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Is Kanye West Still One of Hip Hop's Wealthiest Moguls in 2023?
    • Culture
  • luxury fashion summer sales
    Here Are the Best Luxury Fashion Sales That Are Still Going
    • Style
  • jordan 1 high
    10 Pairs That Prove the Jordan 1 High Still Reigns Supreme
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Sink or Swim: This Summer's Hottest Swim Shorts
    • Style
  • loewe drain
    Loewe Made the Best Coat of the Season, Let That Sink in
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • stefon diggs pink outfit
    I'm Still Not Over Stefon Diggs' Pepto Pink 'Fit
    • Style
  • air jordan 3 white cement reimagined
    The "White Cement Reimagined" Jordan 3s Are Back (Sort Of)
    • Sneakers
  • atmos new balance 550 back in black
    The New Balance 550 Looks Good in Its atmos Suit & Tie
    • Sneakers
  • kith parachute collab
    EXCLUSIVE: Kith’s Future Is in Your Home, According to Ronnie Fieg
    • Culture
  • Namacheko FW23.
    Luxury Brands That Probably Aren't On Your Radar (But Should Be)
    • Style
  • Gwyneth Paltrow enters a Utah courtroom in a grey suit
    The 7 Most Famous Masters of Quiet Luxury
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023