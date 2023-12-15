I'm Still Not Over Stefon Diggs' Pepto Pink 'Fit

I know it's been almost a week since the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs game, and I can't stop thinking about it — no, not because of the actual game but more so Stefon Diggs' outfit. But sure, go sports!

Diggs showed up for Sunday's Bills and Chiefs game in style as he typically does, this time outfitted in a fleece-y pink suit (someone called it "my type of Pepto"). It was both a peak cozy and Kirby-level flex. Funny enough, Diggs' suit is named "Kirby" after the spherical video game character.

Diggs' ensemble consisted of a pink fuzzy zip-up hoodie and trousers finished with thick tonal belts and unique designs for a cohesive look.

Diggs paired the pink Kirby suit with a white woven Bottega Veneta duffle bag and black sneakers, plus some jewelry and a smoothie in hand. Even the drink is pink, from the looks of it. It's the small things.

If you're like others who've been keeping up with Diggs' style moments (or simply obsessed with the look), you're probably wondering where it's from. The Kirby suit hails from Diggs' fashion label, Liem Homme, actually.

While Liem is still prepping for launch, Diggs is keeping it top of mind, having worn full Liem looks for his birthday and game day arrivals.

Skills on the field aside, Diggs is also the person to see in the fashion world. In addition to his stylish arrivals to games, the wide receiver is often front row at some of fashion week's biggest shows.

Now, our Frontpage star is ready to take the next step in his fashion era with the launch of his own label, which, by the way, is looking quite good. And it's not even out yet.