Stefon Diggs Masters the Art of Football Sunday Best

Stefon Diggs is a certified fashion guy at this point. The Buffalo Bills player has been at almost every major fashion event this year — and looking quite good, I might add.

At the Met Gala 2023, he nailed the Karl Lagerfeld theme in a classic tweed suit by Tommy Hilfiger. Then, there were Diggs' Paris Fashion Week stints, which saw the fashionable player seated in the front row for Jean Paul Gaultier and Hermès presentations.

Oh, and we can't leave out his Louis Vuitton moment, where he advanced his tiny cardigan supremacy in an excellent bejeweled number for Pharrell's debut collection.

Now, fashion month is over. Football Sunday is back. But Diggs is still dressin'.

For today's Bills and Jaguars game, Our FRONTPAGE star arrived in his Sunday best, donning a Miu Miu nappa leather blazer in absinthe paired with a white Balenciaga tee and black, slender ankle trousers. Forget what I said before — it's a cropped clothes supremacy for Diggs (and I support it).

Diggs' raised trousers exposed his white socks and gleaming Bottega Veneta Orbit sneakers. Diggs' footwear selection — a luxury technical sneaker oozing ASICS vibes — was kind of funny, actually, seeing as the player recently inked a deal with, well, ASICS.

But I can't lie: the Bottega sneakers are a pretty nice, expensive take on the technical runner trend. And Diggs is very well pulling them off.

Rounding off the look, some quiet jewelry cuddled Diggs' wrists while an oversized boxy leather handbag swung from his hands.

The Bills may not have been victorious at the end of the day (they were close, though; the score was 25-20), but Diggs' outfit alone won the game. Well, the fashion game (much more important, in my opinion).