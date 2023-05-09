Sign up to never miss a drop
ICYMI: Steve Harvey Is Still the 'Fit King

in StyleWords By Morgan Smith

And just like that, Steve Harvey's reign as 'fit king continues. While in Paris on May 9, the Family Feud host and the inspiration behind 2022's favorite costume managed to put on a stylish display. Because why not in the fashion capital of the world?

Let's get into his outfit, shall we? First, Harvey doubled down on his outerwear, wearing two jackets — one a custom fur-lined Berluti piece, the other a Tom Ford denim jacket.

Now, the French city's forecast called for rain with temperatures in the mid to lower 60s today — not necessarily two-jacket kind of weather, especially one involving fur. But, hey, anything to get the 'fit off. I respect the commitment.

As for the rest of the ensemble, Harvey continued to play on the denim vibes with Fear of God jeans. In addition to a black shirt and shades, the look concluded with some Bottega Veneta snake boots from the house's Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

Cozy. Tasteful. Clean. Harvey has another banger look on his hands.

Like previous ensembles contributing to his binge-worthy style era, Harvey's latest ensemble was also the work of stylist Elly Karamoh (who also put together a few fire looks for Harvey's equally fashionable stepdaughter Lori Harvey).

Indeed, no one is quite doing it like the duo, that is Karamoh and Harvey. More please!

