Lori Harvey's Leather Trench 'Fit Literally Turned Heads

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

New year, new Lori Harvey 'fit. While dining at Giorgio Baldi on January 6, Harvey stepped out in a stylish look that literally turned the head of a bystander.

Yep, we see you back there. In the photo's background, a gentleman couldn't help but take notice of the style star and her latest ensemble (at least, I think he's looking at Harvey).

I mean, can we blame him, though? The SKN CEO's 'fit was put together so well, consisting of a brown leather Bottega Veneta trench worn over a Margiela sweater and slashed JW Anderson jeans.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Subtle flexes materialized as a Louis Vuitton Frank Gehry twisted handbag and fur mules. Meanwhile, a natural makeup look and glossy, brown pout topped everything off, further playing on her 'fits neutral palette.

Indeed, a look this good deserves a second glance. And clearly, this guy gets it.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Male attention — or any attention, for that matter — is nothing new for the socialite, who regularly makes headlines following a new 'fit or new beau (reportedly, she and Damson Idris are a thing now).

Recently, the rumor mill also alleged that Harvey requires potential dates to sign an NDA, which comes with $1 million penalty if breached. I mean, hey, a famous woman has to protect the privacy of her relationships somehow, right?

Not to mention, Harvey hails from a famed and fashionable family (spoiler: Marjorie and Steve Harvey are her parents), which automatically places her in the spotlight — and pumps the style gene in her DNA.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

After braving the bulbous Loewe jacket and Burberry grandpa pants, the silent fashion assassin strikes again, this time with chic precision. If Harvey's goal was to prompt double takes with this 'fit, mission accomplished.

