StockX's Highest Traded Sneakers Should Come as No Surprise

Securing your sneaker grails at retail has become harder than ever, but according to StockX's most traded sneakers in April, it's not just super limited hype pairs that are in high demand.

Honestly, I can't remember the last time I managed to get my hands on a pair of hyped sneakers at retail. That's not to say I haven't tried – I've played my hand a more than enough raffles across what feels like the full length of the internet, and not once have I managed to overcome the ever-looming L.

StockX has been my saving grace on more the one occasion. Nike Air Jordan 1 "Mocha," Dunk Low "UNC," sacai Vaporwaffle "Sail/Gum?" Each of these pairs has reached me via the secondary market for at least two times the retail price.

Unfortunately, that's just how the game goes nowadays. According to StockX's most traded sneakers in April, it's not just big-name collaborations and popular AJ1 colorways that are driving the platform's sales, however.

Unsurprisingly, the most traded sneaker of the month was the Dunk Low "Panda," which ironically sits above the classic white Air Force 1 Low – the very shoe that our editor Tora Northman said "Panda" Dunks are replacing.

Although the hype for those monochrome Dunks is undeniable, it's strange to see white Air Force 1s take second place. As a general release shoe that is seasonless stock throughout the year, it's not the type of sneaker that'd you'd expect to be so heavily traded.

Perhaps, it's worth considering the fact that Air Force 1 prices have risen sharply over the last few years and experienced an extended drought throughout the peak of the pandemic, leading resellers to buy up stock and further inflate prices.

YEEZYs also take up several spaces on the top 10 list, with three colorways of the Boost 350 V2 taking the third, fourth, and sixth spots.

Additional sneakers on the list include two pairs of Air Jordan 1 Mids – "Linen" and "Light Smoke" – the Air Jordan 4 "Red Thunder," and YEEZY Wave Runner 700 "Solid Grey."

If you're still keen to secure any of the outlined pairs, you can shop your size now via StockX.