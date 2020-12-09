Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

You Guys Spent Over $1 Million on StockX Face Masks This Year

Written by Contributor in Style

StockX has just dished the deets on its top trends of the last 12 months and, unsurprisingly given the state of 2020, face masks have made the top eight. Shoppers spent over $1 million on face masks on StockX alone.

Since March, masks have morphed from their primary use as pandemic-protectors to coveted product, with everyone from Uniqlo to Takashi Murakami dropping their own iterations. Not a trend we predicted this time last year, but alas, here we are. And here we'll undoubtedly stay for a while — at least until the vaccine is universally available. Until then, there's still time to level up your face game. We've listed some of our favorites to get you started below.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop The Look

Image on Highsnobiety
Off-White™
Logo Face Mask (FW20)
$159
Image on Highsnobiety
Takashi Murakami
Moss Green
$122
Image on Highsnobiety
BAPE
1st Camo Shark Face Mask
$190
Image on Highsnobiety
adidas
Face Mask
$20
Image on Highsnobiety
UNIQLO
Airism Face Mask (Pack of
$15
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • RIP Casual Fridays
  • Nike's "Rookie" Jordan 1 Sneaker Is Shorter Now (& Still Clean)
  • What Happens When Ferrari & Richard Mille Link Up? Another $1 Million Watch
  • 2025 Marks the Only Time It's Okay to Be a Snake
  • 2024 Was the Year of the Trinket
What To Read Next
  • Nike’s Zipped-up Slip-On Chunkster Is a Suede Summer Treat
  • A Gaming-Themed Nike Sneaker Filled With Rage
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
  • CDG’s Best Vans Sneaker Is Suddenly Luxe AF
  • Aaron Levine, Magician of Menswear, Is Building the Permanent Wardrobe
  • This adidas Shoe Is the Mercedes of Sneakers — Literally
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now