You Guys Spent Over $1 Million on StockX Face Masks This Year

StockX has just dished the deets on its top trends of the last 12 months and, unsurprisingly given the state of 2020, face masks have made the top eight. Shoppers spent over $1 million on face masks on StockX alone.

Since March, masks have morphed from their primary use as pandemic-protectors to coveted product, with everyone from Uniqlo to Takashi Murakami dropping their own iterations. Not a trend we predicted this time last year, but alas, here we are. And here we'll undoubtedly stay for a while — at least until the vaccine is universally available. Until then, there's still time to level up your face game. We've listed some of our favorites to get you started below.