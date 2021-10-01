Here's How to Win a Limited-Edition, Signed Beckham Kit for $10

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

Few football players are as widely loved as David Beckham. Whether you remember him bending free-kicks over walls or for his pop-culture persona, there’s no denying that Beckham was one of the original football superstars. The English footballing icon made his England debut on September 1, 1996, and in celebration of the 25th anniversary of this hallowed date, the man himself has teamed up with British artist Reuben Dangoor to design a limited-edition kit which you can win with a quick donation to UNICEF through StockX.

Not only is the number 7-adorned kit limited-edition, but winners will also receive theirs signed and numbered to add collectible credentials. While the kit is available digitally in FIFA 22, there’s nothing like the real thing, so be sure to donate $10 here to enter your name into the draw. There’s no limit on donations, either, so every single donation ups your chances of bagging the exclusive kit.

90 percent of the amount paid to enter the auction through StockX will be donated to The United Kingdom Committee for UNICEF. Your donations will go towards Soccer Aid for UNICEF which will help deliver 2 billion Covid-19 vaccines to frontline health workers, social workers, and teachers so that we can help get kids back in school with their friends, bending free kicks into top corners.

So, be sure to donate your $10 here for a chance to be one of 25 winners of limited-edition, numbered, and signed David Beckham kits from FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. You can make as many donations as you like and each will count towards your chances of winning.

The competition runs from now until October 3, 2021 at 12PM EST, so don’t sleep.

Take a closer look at the limited-edition David Beckham kit below.

Beckham x Dangoor DB7 25th Anniversary Kit for UNICEF $14 Buy at StockX

