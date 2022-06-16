Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Welcome Back to the Stone Island Family, Corrosive Treatments

Written by Sam Cole
Stone Island
For its latest drop of Spring/Summer 2022, Stone Island's fan-favorite corrosive treatments make a welcomed return via a selection of Cotton Ripstop OFF-Dye OVD outerwear and sweats – neck-breaking stuff!

If you're a Stoney enthusiast, you're likely a hivemind of fabrications and treatments that have worked their way into the brand's archive over the years. There's plenty of exciting stuff, each worthy of a deep dive all their own. Every fan has their favorites (I knew a few that have way too many to even begin putting them in order), but some finishes have been such a success that they sit levels above the rest.

Personally, I'd argue that Spring/Summer 2017's Hand Corrosion sweatshirts and outerwear and some of the brand's strongest pieces in recent history, and the high desirability the items attract is certainly a testament to that.

The SS17 selection was varied, including heavy gauge knitwear, classic crew neck sweatshirts, and several pieces of light outerwear rendered in red, blue, yellow, and green.

Spring/Summer 2022's Cotton Ripstop OFF-Dye OVD drop certainly drums up memories of the Hand Corrosion line-up – whether or not it knocks it out of the park to the same degree is a personal preference.

One difference you'll note is that this season's pieces are, aesthetically, far less "aggressive" due to the application of the process.

The OFF-DYE OVD treatment, which has been applied to RIPSTOP + COTTON MESH and COTTON RIPSTOP jackets combines a reactive dyeing and resin goating cycle to create a unique aesthetic. In less technical terms, each item dried, retreated with corrosive resins to remove part of the color, over-dyed, washed, and dried.

These pieces don't need me to speak for them - head over to the Highsnobiety Shop to shop the new release now.

