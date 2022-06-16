Welcome Back to the Stone Island Family, Corrosive Treatments

For its latest drop of Spring/Summer 2022, Stone Island's fan-favorite corrosive treatments make a welcomed return via a selection of Cotton Ripstop OFF-Dye OVD outerwear and sweats – neck-breaking stuff!

If you're a Stoney enthusiast, you're likely a hivemind of fabrications and treatments that have worked their way into the brand's archive over the years. There's plenty of exciting stuff, each worthy of a deep dive all their own. Every fan has their favorites (I knew a few that have way too many to even begin putting them in order), but some finishes have been such a success that they sit levels above the rest.

Personally, I'd argue that Spring/Summer 2017's Hand Corrosion sweatshirts and outerwear and some of the brand's strongest pieces in recent history, and the high desirability the items attract is certainly a testament to that.

The SS17 selection was varied, including heavy gauge knitwear, classic crew neck sweatshirts, and several pieces of light outerwear rendered in red, blue, yellow, and green.

Spring/Summer 2022's Cotton Ripstop OFF-Dye OVD drop certainly drums up memories of the Hand Corrosion line-up – whether or not it knocks it out of the park to the same degree is a personal preference.

One difference you'll note is that this season's pieces are, aesthetically, far less "aggressive" due to the application of the process.

The OFF-DYE OVD treatment, which has been applied to RIPSTOP + COTTON MESH and COTTON RIPSTOP jackets combines a reactive dyeing and resin goating cycle to create a unique aesthetic. In less technical terms, each item dried, retreated with corrosive resins to remove part of the color, over-dyed, washed, and dried.

These pieces don't need me to speak for them - head over to the Highsnobiety Shop to shop the new release now.