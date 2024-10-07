Stone Island’s Techy Cardigan Is Fit for a President

Carlo Rivetti is not only the president of Stone Island, but he’s also the muse that inspired the brand’s ultra-warm take on a zip-up cardigan.

Aptly named The President's Knit, this piece of outerwear has been reintroduced to Stone Island’s range through a campaign with the man himself, Carlo Rivetti.

Following the format of its “community as a form of research” project — where the Italian label asks a range of questions to talent ranging from musician Liam Gallagher to its store manager — the campaign sees Rivetti in a new black-colored version of The President’s Knit alongside some personal information (like the fact that he quit smoking for his sailboat).

This season’s President's Knit has a cotton chenille outer knit shell and a down-padded, garment-dyed, detachable lining made from nylon canvas.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Without its lining, this looks like a pretty standard zip-up knit cardigan. However, in true Stone Island fashion, it’s transformed into something more techy (and warm).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Part of Stone Island’s Fall Winter 2024/25 collection, the new knits are available now from Stone Island’s website for $2,003. There is also a limited edition colorway, light brown with a cashmere outer shell and dark brown lining, available exclusively from the luxury department store Harrods.

When the Stone Island Fall Winter 2024/25 collection collection was presented at Milan Fashion Week earlier this year, it promised to begin a new chapter for the brand.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

“Relentless innovation, self-reliance, solidarity, and material obsession are the cardinal directions of our compass. We design for the real world, and so our new creative narrative features notable figures from the global Stone Island family,” commented Robert Triefus, the recently appointed CEO of Stone Island, after the Milan show. Stone Island fans will be happy to know that its new direction doesn’t exclude longstanding favorite products — like The President's Knit — but instead embraces them.