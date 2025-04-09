Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Dad Shoes That Bring the Prairie to the Pavement

Written by Maximilian Migowski
Story mfg.
Right on time for picnics-in-the-park season, Story mfg. is finally releasing its gingham-covered ASICS collaboration. First teased nearly a year ago, the British indie label's link-up with Japan's biggest sneaker house hits shelves this April.

It's a true testament to just how far Saeed and Katy Al-Rubeyi, the couple behind Story mfg., have come in their pursuit of growing a brand that is as keen on style as it is on the environment's well-being.

Shop Story mfg.
And seeing as Story mfg. is all about dovetailing traditional artisanship with jovial takes on modern dressing, a GEL-VENTURE 6 draped in cloth-like, milkmaid-y textiles is right on-brand.

Veiled in either lilac or burgundy checks, the double (or even triple?) laced sneaker is filled with wonderful whimsy.

It's a rustic checkered take on a famously comfy style of shoe, much like Story mfg.'s other throwback-to-cottagecore projects with the likes of ROA, Suicoke, and Crocs.

To celebrate the long-awaited launch of Story mfg.'s ASICS, the brand is hosting an embroidery workshop at its flagship in London, for crafty shoppers to get creative and — as seems to be custom these days — customize their kicks.

It’s a fitting activation for a business so steeped in homespun charm, echoing Story mfg.'s dexterous loyalty to old-timey design practices and folksy aesthetics.

I mean, I sure as hell couldn't think of anyone else I'd let Little House on the Prairie my favorite footwear. Can you?

Maximilian Migowski
Shopping EditorMax reports on industry trends for Highsnobiety's readers. An aficionado of all things music, fashion, and (pop) culture!
