Dad Shoes That Bring the Prairie to the Pavement

Right on time for picnics-in-the-park season, Story mfg. is finally releasing its gingham-covered ASICS collaboration. First teased nearly a year ago, the British indie label's link-up with Japan's biggest sneaker house hits shelves this April.

It's a true testament to just how far Saeed and Katy Al-Rubeyi, the couple behind Story mfg., have come in their pursuit of growing a brand that is as keen on style as it is on the environment's well-being.

And seeing as Story mfg. is all about dovetailing traditional artisanship with jovial takes on modern dressing, a GEL-VENTURE 6 draped in cloth-like, milkmaid-y textiles is right on-brand.

Veiled in either lilac or burgundy checks, the double (or even triple?) laced sneaker is filled with wonderful whimsy.

It's a rustic checkered take on a famously comfy style of shoe, much like Story mfg.'s other throwback-to-cottagecore projects with the likes of ROA, Suicoke, and Crocs.

To celebrate the long-awaited launch of Story mfg.'s ASICS, the brand is hosting an embroidery workshop at its flagship in London, for crafty shoppers to get creative and — as seems to be custom these days — customize their kicks.

It’s a fitting activation for a business so steeped in homespun charm, echoing Story mfg.'s dexterous loyalty to old-timey design practices and folksy aesthetics.

I mean, I sure as hell couldn't think of anyone else I'd let Little House on the Prairie my favorite footwear. Can you?