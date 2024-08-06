Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
ROA’s Hiking Sneaker Goes From Rugged to Rustic With Story MFG.

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

Story MFG. has previously made great sneaker collaborations. But Story MFG.’s newest collection offers great sneaker collaborations galore. 

The label teased a host of new sneaker link-ups as part of its SS25 collection (there’ll be more on those later) and the first of the bunch is set to release in the coming days: Story MFG. x ROA. 

Taking on ROA’s Katharina Shoe, a rugged sneaker made for the great outdoors, Story MFG. provided the sneaker with handmade touches typical of the brand. 

Contrasting the rubberized protective material on the Katharina, a hand-loomed cotton fabric made with a naturally dyed indigo yarn emerges on the upper of the shoe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The checked fabric isn't what you'd normally find on outdoor gear but its rustic qualities surprisingly suit the technical footwear model. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The statement-making pattern is inspired by one used by rural farmers in both France and Japan. It is also, in keeping with Story MFG.'s eco-conscious beliefs, made from organic cotton. 

Adding to the cottage-core theme, the shoes also arrive in a special shoe box with recycled paper straw padding. Plus, a poem card by Khalil Gibran joins the shoes in the box.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The first of the collaborations promised by Story MFG’s SS25 fashion show (there are checker-print shoes with ASICS and Suicoke still to come) the Story MFG x ROA collaboration releases on August 8 retailing for $436.

The release also includes a matching, collaborative vest made from cotton fabric handwoven with yarn dyed in India.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Getting one big sneaker collaboration is a cause for celebration for any brand. To get three big sneaker collaborations in one season is a sign of Story MFG.’s success — you know you’re doing something right when other brands want to work with you. 

