Story mfg. Created Crocs Gardening Clogs Out of Leather & Flowers

Bringing the great minds of Story mfg. and Crocs together makes sense — on several levels.

Sustainable, slow-fashion label Story mfg. has a well-documented fondness for gardening and all things outdoorsy (check out its work on regenerative farming) and clogs — which Crocs are best known for — are the quintessential gardening shoe. Plus, Story mfg. has a proven track record of collaborating on great slip-on shoes, a footwear genre Crocs is a specialist in.

Not to forget Crocs has collaborated with almost every boundary-pushing fashion brand imaginable, so it was only a matter of time before it looked toward Story mfg.’s neo-hippie sensibilities. Honestly, what were they waiting for?

Now finally brought together, Story mfg. has taken the opportunity to redesign Crocs foam clogs as leather shoes. Well, eco-friendly, bio-circular, faux-leather shoes.

The espresso brown slip-ons, feeding into the aforementioned gardening theme, are embroidered with small flowers covering the upper and photographed in a garden.

Available now, priced at $100, the shoes round out a year where Story mfg. launched a hattrick of sneaker collaborations — puffy winter shoes with Suicoke, rustic trail shoes with ROA, and checkered dad shoes with ASICS.

In its busiest year of sneaker collaborations, the British brand treats us to one more collaborative shoe.