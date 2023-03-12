Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The Met Museum Just Partnered With... a K-Beauty Brand?

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Beauty

The Metropolitan Museum of Art has inked a one-year partnership with Sulwhasoo, the Korean skincare brand known for its ginseng-powered creams and serums.

The unexpected deal is part of Sulwhasoo's efforts to expand its presence in the United States, where, according to recent statistics, Asian American consumers outspend the general population on beauty products.

Per a press release, the yearlong agreement will "support a range of Museum programs and activities aimed at innovating the ways in which audiences engage with and celebrate global heritage," including the The Met's upcoming panel discussion, Women and the Critical Eye, and the Apollo Circle Member club, which provides special programing for museum patrons under 40 years old.

Don't expect The Met's gift shop to start stocking Sulwhasoo products, though — retail is not included in the duo's partnership.

On March 29, Sulwhasoo x The Met will launch with a special event at the famed Temple of Dendur, the ancient Egyptian temple housed at the museum. BLACKPINK's Rosé, Chinese actor Jia Song, and Korean actor Yun-Jung Youn are expected to attend. Anderson .Paak is set to perform.

While The Met has delivered collaborations with Estée Lauder and Pat McGrath Labs, its partnership with Sulwhasoo — owned by Amorepacific, South Korea's largest beauty conglomerate — marks the museum's first skincare deal, opening the door to more cosmetic agreements down the line.

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty Editor
