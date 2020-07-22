Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Our Favorite Sunglasses for Under $150

Written by Max Grobe in Selects

Sunglasses – due to the fine materials and quality design – can be quite a sizeable investment, but due to the fact they are also extremely easy to lose, damage, or get stolen  – ideally you don't want to be stretching the purse strings too much.

In our curation below we've rounded up our favorite pairs of sunnies, encompassing a range of different styles, that all fall under the $150 bracket.

Scroll down to see a statement frames fro Le Specs, vintage-style tortoiseshell frames from Sunski, a pair from Belgian accessories powerhouse Komono, and much more. From the weird and wonderful to examples of classic understatement, there's a pair of affordable shades for every style.

Explore our favorite sunglasses for under $150 below.

Messy Weekend Grace Sunglasses

Messy WeekendGrace
€85
Buy at Messy Weekend

Taking design cues from the archives of ravewear, the aptly named Messy Weekend comes with a pair of deep green slimline frames that are bursting with attitude.

Sunski Andiamo 50mm Polarized Sunglasses

SunskiAndiamo 50Mm Polarized Sunglasses
$89
Buy at Nordstrom

Opt for a pair of transparent frames if you'd rather that your accessories take a back seat. Sunski's Andiamo Sunglasses are charmingly classic and won't dominate your outfits.

Le Specs Adam Selman Sunglasses

Le SpecsAdam Selman Sunglasses
£137
Buy at Farfetch UK

Le Specs teams up with sportswear expert Adam Selman to bring this pair which deal in style and functionality in equal measure.

Acne Studios Cat Eye Sunglasses

Acne StudiosCat Eye Sunglasses
$220
Buy at ssense

Acne Studios takes cat-eye frames to the next level with this ultra-slim pair. When The Matrix meets Cats, maybe...

Le Specs The Luxx Sheild Sunglasses

Le SpecsThe Luxx Sheild Sunglasses
$129
Buy at Saks Fifth Avenue

Le Specs shows the power of the shield lens with this '00s-inspired pair of yellow-tinted sunglasses that are sure to make a statement.

Le Specs Zaap Sunglasses

Le SpecsZaap Sunglasses
$89
Buy at Selfridges & Co.

Enlarged in all the right places, this pair of sunnies retains a sense of being a classic frame but sees an update with exaggerated aspects.

Komono Adrian Sunglasses

KomonoAdrian Sunglasses
$95
Buy at Slam Jam IT

This is about as round as lenses come. Perfect for those with sharper features, Komono's Adrian Sunglasses are super memorable.

CHiMi Mwuana Square sunglasses

CHiMiMwuana Square sunglasses
$149
Buy at Luisaviaroma

Classic with a twist, ChiMi presents a modern take on the classic square-frame sunglasses. A bold matte black frame gives this pair of sunglasses industrial appeal

Han Kjobenhavn Code Sunglasses

Han KjobenhavnCode Sunglasses
$150
Buy at Urban Outfitters

Purveyor of modern Danish classics, Han Kjobenahavn presents the Code Sunglasses for a touch of understated cool this summer.

Alain Mikli Paris Alexandre Vauthier Edition Edwidge Sunglasses

Alain Mikli ParisAlexandre Vauthier Edition Edwidge Sunglasses
$220
Buy at ssense

Alain Mikli Paris offers this pair of sunglasses streamlined to '90s perfection. A marbled blue frame houses black lenses with serious retro-future power.

Oakley Portal 57mm Rectangular Sunglasses

OakleyPortal 57mm Rectangular Sunglasses
$89
Buy at Nordstrom
Oakley's Portal Sunglasses certainly leave their mark with a decidedly vintage design direction. In true Oakley style though, this pair still feels engineered to perfection.

Hot Futures Square Glasses

HOT FUTURESSquare Glasses
£105
Buy at HOT FUTURES

A pair of fiery red frames never goes amiss. Hot Futures' Square Glasses are sure to demand attention, leading the way for your look.

VIU Eyewear The Savage Sunglasses

VIU EyewearThe Savage Sunglasses
$220
Buy at ssense

Seeing the world in sepia is one of life's great pleasures and if you haven't experienced it then you need this pair of Savage Sunglasses by VIU Eyewear.

Our designated Selects section features products that we love and want to share with you. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

