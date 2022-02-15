Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Why Did Dr. Dre Invite Don Cheadle & Tobey Maguire to His Super Bowl Party?

Written by Jake Silbert in Culture

Of all the Super Bowl 2022 parties worth attending, no one outdid Dr. Dre. Fresh from his halftime performance, the producer packed a few different venues for his post-game celebration, bringing together a wonderfully weird group of celebrities.

A bevy of Dre's famous friends packed fancy Italian eatery Élephante before moving the festivities to, amusingly, a local Dave & Busters.

Postgame revelers included Russell Westbrook, Kevin Hart, Lil Baby, and LeBron James.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Shaq also stopped by — you know it's a good time when Big Shamrock makes an appearance — and, for some reason, I'm oddly tickled that screen legend Don Cheadle came out to party. Funny to imagine the veteran character actor rubbing elbows with Gunna but, then again, it was Super Bowl Sunday!

Anything's possible (except for The Bengals to actually win a Super Bowl, I guess).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Travis Scott also showed up, staying out past 4 AM with his new baby at home. That's a normal thing for a new dad to do, sure, yeah.

In fact, speaking of Scott, he was apparently hanging out with Chaney Jones, the Kim Kardashian impersonator whom Kanye invited to their club night last week.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Kanye didn't go to any of the afterparty events, apparently, so entirely possible that Scott invited Jones himself. Or not, who's to say.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

But forget all that. The best thing about Dr. Dre's wonderfully weird Super Bowl party guestlist was that it included Tobey Maguire, pictured waiting in line with a masked fellow whom the paparazzi ID'd as Leo DiCaprio.

Crazy to think that these very famous dudes wait in line like us regular folks but it's all very charming, just like everything Maguire does.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Aside from his recent appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home (is that a spoiler?), Maguire has kept a pretty low public profile.

Makes me wonder who invited him to Dre's party.

Maguire's only ever really been spotted strolling around LA with friends these days so I wouldn't take him for the party type but, again, it was Super Bowl Sunday. Anything's possible.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
New Era x Highsnobiety59Fifty
$50.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Carhartt WIPDetroit Jacket Dusty Hamilton Brown
$220.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Acne StudiosPerey Velcro Strap Sneakers White
$330.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • This Insane Slip-On Jordan Sneaker Is Part Trainer, Part Runner (& So Back)
  • Nike's Luxe Air Force 1 Is Part Croc, Part "Bottega," & All Iconic
  • Snob Diaries: A Super Bowl LIX Showcase with Hip-Hop OG Mannie Fresh & Crown Royal
  • Big Black Boots? The Designers Reenergizing Dr. Martens Have Other Plans (EXCLUSIVE)
  • The Fabric of Culture: Crown Royal Taps NOLA-Native Juvenile For An Ode to The Big Easy
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now